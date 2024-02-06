Speak Out 11/20/20

Sanitize surfaces

I have noticed that as the pandemic is increasingly getting worse the message of sanitizing everything we touch is almost silent. We hear "wear a mask" almost hourly and the 6-foot rule and as some experts have said the type of mask we wear is important. Even with the flu I was always taught that sanitizing the things we touch helps the spread. When I go to the stores and gas stations I rarely see anyone wiping down surfaces we touch. It is apparent that no one has the answers to stop this virus. Shutting down the country again will put us in a recession and possibly a depression. We are going to do what we as individuals do, what each of us feel is best for them. We all need to pray to God for a solution.

Election fraud

Why are the Democrats in such a big hurry to dismiss the accusations of voter irregularities in the election? The Republicans are starting to acquire evidence that they claim they need to see. Every day we hear more evidence that there was massive wrong doing. The DOJ is now investigating some of these allegations, but can we really trust these investigators. After the last four years, I don't have faith in them. Mr. Barr seems to be a man of the highest integrity but can't oversee everyone. All of this could have been avoided if the mail-in ballots were not sent out to millions without verification.

Quarantine guidance

The only reason local school leaders support Parson relaxing quarantine guidance is because they know schools can't stay open at their current infection rates. It has nothing to do with safety. Nothing to do with health. Nothing to do with being a partner in our communities.

Cardinals average

The St. Louis Cardinals have claimed to have one of the best pitching staffs in the Major Leagues, and while they are very good I think they are above average as the rest of the team is. They are a team of potential, but they haven't played to their potential for many years. Every offseason, fans hope of a big trade or a big free agent signing only to be disappointed. They usually trade or sign players that were stars when they were young but pass on players in their prime. They gave up on Ozuna who wanted to come back and eventually signed a one-year deal and proved when healthy he is a star player. They traded for Goldschmidt who is still a good player but not the player he was. Now they are trying to sign Molina, a sure Hall a Famer but he isn't the player he was. They refuse to improve the offense, settling for average players. As long as they keep the mindset that scoring runs is not a priority they will remain average.

Jackson football

Jackson has a good football program, but it's hardly a "powerhouse" as one recent comment claimed. They've been good for three to four years, and they'll probably play for a championship again this year. But no one looks at them like Valle, Webb City or Desmet. Jackson is a big fish in a little Southeast Missouri pond.