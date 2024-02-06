Speak Out 11-20-18

Cape Girardeau has an excellent leaf pickup program. Why is burning still allowed in the city limits? You can't go out in the crisp autumn air without choking on the fumes in some neighborhoods. We should utilize our leaf program and terminate this absurd policy of burning in the city.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.