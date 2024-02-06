All sections
OpinionNovember 20, 2018

Speak Out 11-20-18

Burning leaves

Cape Girardeau has an excellent leaf pickup program. Why is burning still allowed in the city limits? You can't go out in the crisp autumn air without choking on the fumes in some neighborhoods. We should utilize our leaf program and terminate this absurd policy of burning in the city.

Speak Out

