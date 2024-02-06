Speak Out 11/20/17

Kid's gym

We need a gym built in Cape especially for children. I am the stepfather to three lovely, but very overweight and husky young men. All they want to do is play Poke-Mon or the X Box. A gym made for children, but fun, would surely help them lose some weight. They will never become professional baseball players like I hope they are at this rate.

Witch hunt

We had the Witch Hunt in Salem, Joseph McCarthy's Witch hunt, and now the Great Media Witch Hunt of 2017. How many innocent people are going to have their lives ruined before a Joseph Welch steps up and says, as did Mr. Welch to Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s: "Have you no sense of decency at long last?"