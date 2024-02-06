Speak Out 11/20/17

We need a gym built in Cape especially for children. I am the stepfather to three lovely, but very overweight and husky young men. All they want to do is play Poke-Mon or the X Box. A gym made for children, but fun, would surely help them lose some weight. They will never become professional baseball players like I hope they are at this rate.
We had the Witch Hunt in Salem, Joseph McCarthy's Witch hunt, and now the Great Media Witch Hunt of 2017. How many innocent people are going to have their lives ruined before a Joseph Welch steps up and says, as did Mr. Welch to Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s: "Have you no sense of decency at long last?"
The odious Republican tax bill just got worse with yet another effort to repeal Obamacare included, thus ending health insurance coverage for an estimated 13.5 million Americans.
Sunday's column by Mark Hopkins kept me in stitches during the entire reading. He certainly has a way with describing getting old and was right-on in his descriptions! It sure is a delight to get away from politics once in awhile.
I am 86 years old, a combat veteran of the Korean war. I am a 50-year member of the NRA. Other than the military, I question the need for a high caliber gun with a 30-plus magazine. Has our common sense gone out the door?