Speak Out 11/2/18

Fever, not illness

Am I the only person old enough to remember what it was like to watch CNN in the 1990s? The political agenda became apparent not so much by the news that was reported, but rather by the news that was not reported. Discussion panels consisted of a liberal moderator, two or three liberal panelists, and one conservative. The liberals were allowed to talk ad nauseam, while the conservative was interrupted and the liberals raised an eyebrow or two, or smiled knowingly. James Carville, Paul Begela, and other Democratic operatives were provided a public forum night after night to ridicule and vilify the women who accused President Clinton of improper sexual conduct, such as Paula Jones and Jennifer Flowers. As someone recently said: President Trump is the fever, not the illness. Those of us who remember the 1990s understand what is meant by that statement.