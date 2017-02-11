All sections
November 2, 2017

Speak Out 11/2/17

Houston and LA. You gave the fans more than their money's worth in game 5. Thank you. They will never forget this game. You are both winners. I am a frequent user of the Cape LaCroix Trail, and I enjoy using the outdoor exercise equipment. The spring on the leg press has not been operational for at least two months. ...

Baseball game

Houston and LA. You gave the fans more than their money's worth in game 5. Thank you. They will never forget this game. You are both winners.

Exercise equipment

I am a frequent user of the Cape LaCroix Trail, and I enjoy using the outdoor exercise equipment. The spring on the leg press has not been operational for at least two months. I called the Parks Department several weeks ago and reported the malfunction. I figure I was being ignored since I am not originally from Cape. I figure I would have some influential Cape natives report this problem, but that didn't work. Let's see if Speak Out helps.

War and media

During WWII, had there been as many TV news channels covering the news and reporting as they are currently reporting, I doubt that we would have won the war.

