OpinionNovember 19, 2018

Speak Out 11/19/18

Was the column by Walter Williams about racial and gender fraud some type of non-funny satire? Is he really suggesting that there is such rampant/gender racial fraud going on that the U.S. should adopt apartheid era rules? But registering sex and race? Is this an extension of the false claims of wide-spread voter fraud by the far right? Ridiculous. ...

Williams, race

Was the column by Walter Williams about racial and gender fraud some type of non-funny satire? Is he really suggesting that there is such rampant/gender racial fraud going on that the U.S. should adopt apartheid era rules? But registering sex and race? Is this an extension of the false claims of wide-spread voter fraud by the far right? Ridiculous. It is also past time to drop the Elizabeth Warren bashing about Pocahontas. There are many U.S. families who tell stories to their children about supposed pieces of family legend and lore that arenï¿½t always accurate and is accepted as truth. There are enough true pieces of horrid behavior in this world so why not focus on that?

Closing decision

The Jackson School District waited until 9:45 p.m. to notify students, parents, and caregivers that school was canceled. Neither the road conditions nor the forecast appreciably changed after 7:30. The district demonstrated a total disregard for those of us who have to make alternate plans for our children and with our employers.

Speak Out
