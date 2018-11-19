Speak Out 11/19/18

Williams, race

Was the column by Walter Williams about racial and gender fraud some type of non-funny satire? Is he really suggesting that there is such rampant/gender racial fraud going on that the U.S. should adopt apartheid era rules? But registering sex and race? Is this an extension of the false claims of wide-spread voter fraud by the far right? Ridiculous. It is also past time to drop the Elizabeth Warren bashing about Pocahontas. There are many U.S. families who tell stories to their children about supposed pieces of family legend and lore that arenï¿½t always accurate and is accepted as truth. There are enough true pieces of horrid behavior in this world so why not focus on that?