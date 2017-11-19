Speak Out 11-19-17

Justice?

Has anyone else noticed that in the public arena we have gone from innocent until proven guilty to guilty until proven innocent?

D.C. doesn't work

Washington, District of Corruption is full of Treasonists. Democrats oppose the president on all matters and Republicans are as spineless as Jellyfish. Our Government is functionless.

Sexual abuse

It seems the sexual abuse floodgate has been opened. I hope that the exposure has shed a bright light on this so it will cease. No woman or man should have to experience any of this and there should be punishment for any type of this behavior. As for the false reporting of such behavior to crucify an individuals life, there should be equal consequences. Just because someone "says" this happened doesn't mean it did happen. It is so easy to make accusations. We need to be very careful to believe what has truly happened and stand by those who are undergoing character assassinations and stand with them.