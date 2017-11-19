All sections
OpinionNovember 19, 2017
Speak Out 11-19-17
Has anyone else noticed that in the public arena we have gone from innocent until proven guilty to guilty until proven innocent? Washington, District of Corruption is full of Treasonists. Democrats oppose the president on all matters and Republicans are as spineless as Jellyfish. Our Government is functionless.

Justice?

Has anyone else noticed that in the public arena we have gone from innocent until proven guilty to guilty until proven innocent?

D.C. doesn't work

Washington, District of Corruption is full of Treasonists. Democrats oppose the president on all matters and Republicans are as spineless as Jellyfish. Our Government is functionless.

Sexual abuse

It seems the sexual abuse floodgate has been opened. I hope that the exposure has shed a bright light on this so it will cease. No woman or man should have to experience any of this and there should be punishment for any type of this behavior. As for the false reporting of such behavior to crucify an individuals life, there should be equal consequences. Just because someone "says" this happened doesn't mean it did happen. It is so easy to make accusations. We need to be very careful to believe what has truly happened and stand by those who are undergoing character assassinations and stand with them.

NFL employment

Groups like the Jackson Legion are jumping on the "bash the NFL bandwagon" with Trump, but where is the concern for the 120,000-plus jobs created by the NFL? Why do coal miners' jobs matter, but NFL employees don't count in MAGA? For a sitting U.S. President to actively try to destroy an American business is mind blowing, but logic doesn't seem to be a high priority to some.

Accomplishment?

What follows is a list of concrete accomplishments resulting from President Trump's Asian trip.

Sen. Klobucha bill

Thank you Senator Amy Klobucha for leading the way. If Roy Moore makes it to the Senate, at least he will have to undergo mandatory sexual harassment training.

Hopkins' column

Mark Hopkins' column in the Sunday paper was great. One of his best.

Speak Out
