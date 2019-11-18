Speak Out 11-18-19

Buffoonery

Three years ago Republicans agreed with all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia hacked into the DNC server and stole Democratic emails. Now our stable genius president has decided it's important enough to risk impeachment by sticking with a long debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine was the culprit. Why? Because Putin said so. Our country can't afford four more years of this buffoonery.

Not a coup

No, Mr. Trump (and your supporters), an impeachment inquiry is not a coup. You are not being mistreated any more than any other president in our lives when questioned by the other political party (Clinton, Bush, Obama). Whistleblowers should not have to be outed. Suck it up, and quit hiding behind lawsuits and lies -- while refusing to obey subpoenas. Better men than you have actually worked at the position you hold and followed the letter of the law while doing so.