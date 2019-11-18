All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionNovember 18, 2019

Speak Out 11-18-19

It is amazing the lengths the Democrats will go to because of their hate for President Trump. After their Russian collusion theory bombed. After millions and millions of taxpayer money was spent, they now are on their impeachment march. They are doing this hoping, just hoping it will cripple the Trump 2020 reelection bid. Little do they realize this is energizing his reelection more than millions in advertising ads could ever accomplish...

Re-energized campaign

It is amazing the lengths the Democrats will go to because of their hate for President Trump. After their Russian collusion theory bombed. After millions and millions of taxpayer money was spent, they now are on their impeachment march. They are doing this hoping, just hoping it will cripple the Trump 2020 reelection bid. Little do they realize this is energizing his reelection more than millions in advertising ads could ever accomplish.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Buffoonery

Three years ago Republicans agreed with all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia hacked into the DNC server and stole Democratic emails. Now our stable genius president has decided it's important enough to risk impeachment by sticking with a long debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine was the culprit. Why? Because Putin said so. Our country can't afford four more years of this buffoonery.

Not a coup

No, Mr. Trump (and your supporters), an impeachment inquiry is not a coup. You are not being mistreated any more than any other president in our lives when questioned by the other political party (Clinton, Bush, Obama). Whistleblowers should not have to be outed. Suck it up, and quit hiding behind lawsuits and lies -- while refusing to obey subpoenas. Better men than you have actually worked at the position you hold and followed the letter of the law while doing so.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 4
Prayer 12-4-24
OpinionDec. 4
Editorial Roundup: United States
OpinionDec. 3
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump tariffs, Biden pardons...
OpinionDec. 3
De Rugy: A season of self-reflection is here. Will Congress ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
OpinionDec. 3
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
Prayer 12-3-24
OpinionDec. 3
Prayer 12-3-24
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters
OpinionDec. 2
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
OpinionDec. 2
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
Prayer 12-2-24
OpinionDec. 2
Prayer 12-2-24
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
OpinionDec. 1
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass illegal immigration
OpinionNov. 30
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass illegal immigration
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
OpinionNov. 30
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy