Speak Out 11-18-19

It is amazing the lengths the Democrats will go to because of their hate for President Trump. After their Russian collusion theory bombed. After millions and millions of taxpayer money was spent, they now are on their impeachment march. They are doing this hoping, just hoping it will cripple the Trump 2020 reelection bid. Little do they realize this is energizing his reelection more than millions in advertising ads could ever accomplish.
Three years ago Republicans agreed with all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia hacked into the DNC server and stole Democratic emails. Now our stable genius president has decided it's important enough to risk impeachment by sticking with a long debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine was the culprit. Why? Because Putin said so. Our country can't afford four more years of this buffoonery.
No, Mr. Trump (and your supporters), an impeachment inquiry is not a coup. You are not being mistreated any more than any other president in our lives when questioned by the other political party (Clinton, Bush, Obama). Whistleblowers should not have to be outed. Suck it up, and quit hiding behind lawsuits and lies -- while refusing to obey subpoenas. Better men than you have actually worked at the position you hold and followed the letter of the law while doing so.
