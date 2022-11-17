All sections
OpinionNovember 17, 2022
Speak Out 11-17-22
Hey Donald Trump, great job on the midterms! You're fired! Inflation, inflation, inflation. What do you expect? It's only common sense when you raise the minimum wage so dramatically in a short time. When a war on fossil fuels is waged against oil. Coal and natural gas companies are the life blood of our economy. ...

You're fired

Hey Donald Trump, great job on the midterms! You're fired!

Inflation problem

Inflation, inflation, inflation. What do you expect? It's only common sense when you raise the minimum wage so dramatically in a short time. When a war on fossil fuels is waged against oil. Coal and natural gas companies are the life blood of our economy. When the federal government spends money recklessly for not only in this administration but for decades. When our country is in debt over $31 trillion. When a pandemic arises and we panic and pay workers to not work and supply chains shrink causing shortages on everything from toilet paper to lumber, it's only common sense everything will cost more and now we have an administration that doesn't have a clue or refuses to face the facts on what must be done to climb our way out of this mess we are in.

What purpose?

Scott County SB I-55 reduced for camera installation: What is the purpose of this camera?

Speak Out
