OpinionNovember 16, 2021

Speak Out 11-16-21

Tell me again about this "new Zou." Seems like Mizzou football is still trending downward while their coaching staff salary goes up. In the last couple of months, I have been ran off the road by tailgaters on multiple occasions. There are a lot of dangerous, reckless and possibly mentally ill drivers in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Be safe, crazy people are driving...

Mizzou football

Tell me again about this "new Zou." Seems like Mizzou football is still trending downward while their coaching staff salary goes up.

Crazy drivers

In the last couple of months, I have been ran off the road by tailgaters on multiple occasions. There are a lot of dangerous, reckless and possibly mentally ill drivers in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Be safe, crazy people are driving.

Vaccine incentive

SEMO has really moved beyond the ridiculous at this point. It was announced that because the university reached its COVID-vaccination goal, everyone would be rewarded with an extended fall break. Is the university in operation for the purpose of pushing the vaccine (which, by the way, I got as soon as it was available), or is its purpose providing a quality education to students? For some of us instructors, this extended break creates significant issues in covering essential course material. My night class, for example, lost one class session, but that's the equivalent of a week of class!

Trump, Virginia

The GOP has finally realized that Trump is an albatross around their necks and he needs to be neutralized if elections are to be won. Case in point is the gubernatorial race in Virginia won by Republican Glenn Youngkin. He shunned any attempt for Trump's endorsement and won without him. It's definitely time to leave Trump in the past.

Do walls work?

If walls don't work, then those in the custody of the Department of Corrections must be staying voluntarily.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

