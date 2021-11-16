Speak Out 11-16-21

Vaccine incentive

SEMO has really moved beyond the ridiculous at this point. It was announced that because the university reached its COVID-vaccination goal, everyone would be rewarded with an extended fall break. Is the university in operation for the purpose of pushing the vaccine (which, by the way, I got as soon as it was available), or is its purpose providing a quality education to students? For some of us instructors, this extended break creates significant issues in covering essential course material. My night class, for example, lost one class session, but that's the equivalent of a week of class!

Trump, Virginia

The GOP has finally realized that Trump is an albatross around their necks and he needs to be neutralized if elections are to be won. Case in point is the gubernatorial race in Virginia won by Republican Glenn Youngkin. He shunned any attempt for Trump's endorsement and won without him. It's definitely time to leave Trump in the past.

Do walls work?

If walls don't work, then those in the custody of the Department of Corrections must be staying voluntarily.