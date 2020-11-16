All sections
OpinionNovember 16, 2020

Speak Out 11/16/20

Not always a fan of Jon K. Rust's columns, but today (11/7) was an EXCEPTION. Loved it, chuckled and laughed. Will cut the column out and save it for when I need a pick up. I signed up for The Scout as soon as I finished. Just what we all needed. Thanks, Jon...

Not always a fan of Jon K. Rust's columns, but today (11/7) was an EXCEPTION. Loved it, chuckled and laughed. Will cut the column out and save it for when I need a pick up. I signed up for The Scout as soon as I finished. Just what we all needed. Thanks, Jon.

Voter fraud

It's time for Trump and Rudy Giuliani to stop living in their dreamworld of rainbows, unicorns and voter fraud and join the real world. It's interesting that no voter fraud occurred in states Trump won, only in the ones he lost.

