Speak Out 11/16/20

Not always a fan of Jon K. Rust's columns, but today (11/7) was an EXCEPTION. Loved it, chuckled and laughed. Will cut the column out and save it for when I need a pick up. I signed up for The Scout as soon as I finished. Just what we all needed. Thanks, Jon.
It's time for Trump and Rudy Giuliani to stop living in their dreamworld of rainbows, unicorns and voter fraud and join the real world. It's interesting that no voter fraud occurred in states Trump won, only in the ones he lost.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.