Opinion
November 16, 2018

Speak Out 11/16/18

The Town and Country FCE Club was very surprised and saddened to learn the County Commissioners agreed and passed a 300 percent increase in fees to $100 to display a Christmas display in the Cape Girardeau County Park. For many years it was free to display your Christmas display and a few years ago there was a fee of $20. ...

Christmas display

The Town and Country FCE Club was very surprised and saddened to learn the County Commissioners agreed and passed a 300 percent increase in fees to $100 to display a Christmas display in the Cape Girardeau County Park. For many years it was free to display your Christmas display and a few years ago there was a fee of $20. This increase is huge and excessive. Is it the intention of the county commissioners to make it too expensive for the smaller group to have a display? Our club was one of the original groups to have a display when it was started in 1987. We are saddened we cannot afford to put up the display this year because of the increase in fees, and the obligation we have to helping other needy groups.

Divisive politics

I am sick of politics! I am sick of the obstructionist Democratic Party. We just went through one of the most hateful, divisive mid-term elections in our history and people are sick of it only to see that the Democrats are gearing up for every kind of investigation of President Trump that they can ever possibly think of. Why? They are still fuming about Hillary's loss and just can't let go of it.

Role of press

The press is not some great defender of democracy. The press has a job to do, and that revolves mostly around sales of their media and advertising within it. If asking rhetorical questions, grandstanding, and punditry is your thing then do it. But don't make what you do more grandiose than it is.

Speak Out
