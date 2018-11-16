Speak Out 11/16/18

Divisive politics

I am sick of politics! I am sick of the obstructionist Democratic Party. We just went through one of the most hateful, divisive mid-term elections in our history and people are sick of it only to see that the Democrats are gearing up for every kind of investigation of President Trump that they can ever possibly think of. Why? They are still fuming about Hillary's loss and just can't let go of it.

Role of press

The press is not some great defender of democracy. The press has a job to do, and that revolves mostly around sales of their media and advertising within it. If asking rhetorical questions, grandstanding, and punditry is your thing then do it. But don't make what you do more grandiose than it is.