OpinionNovember 15, 2018

Speak Out 11/15/18

Fraud allegation

Not too surreptitiously, newspaper scribe Mike Jensen hinted or alleged fraud in the recent election, where no evidence of it exists. Jensen's supposedly objective rhetoric reeks of crass partisanship.

Partisanship

When Democrats lose an election, radical elements claim the loss resulted from not being liberal enough. When Republicans lose an election radical elements lament the loss was the result of not being conservative enough. Thus the two parties grow further apart, and grow even more unpopular with voters who want the parties to work together.

Central swimming

Congratulations to the Cape Girardeau Central High School boy's swim team. STATE CHAMPIONS three years in a row!

