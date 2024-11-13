The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Water vote
Mayor Kinder wants to keep reminding voters of the need for funds to fix the numerous issues re: safe water. Voters made it clear to her that SHE should have practiced what she preached before giving millions to SEMO for a football stadium and for taking a multi-million loss on the private sale of city-owned property instead of listing it and getting as high a purchase price as possible. Mayor Kinder, the people of clearly spoken and informed you that they don’t trust you with their tax dollars. You screwed up; it’s incumbent on you to get grants or whatever is needed to fix the problem you blithely ignored.
Norway story
My heart goes out to the women in Norway who had been switched at birth 60 years ago — and the government did not tell them although it knew about the mistake decades ago. So sad. Government should never try to hide its mistakes. Thank you for sharing that story.
Trump's picks
In his first administration Trump picked the best and brightest minds to help him out. He ended up not listening to them, firing them and seeking out the craziest of the crazies for his advice. This time around he seems to have just gone straight to the crazies. Stephen Miller and RFK Jr. are about as crazy as they get. Buckle up, it’s going to be a crazy and bizarre next four years. I just hope America survives.
Red Wave Fever
Looks like the Democrats on Speak Out are suffering from that Red Fever caused by the overwhelming Trump victory.
Water money
I'm still not sure Mayor Kinder has a handle on the water issue. The city can do anything it wants. It just can't do everything! Which calls for priorities. Obviously, the water system has never been on that list. Her threat of limiting water use at the ball parks and golf course could and should be implemented immediately! A surcharge on high-use properties such as some hotels, restaurants, and others will add funds and encourage frugal use. Close Jefferson Pool in the summer when school is not in session. The council should immediately call for a moratorium on TIFs, tax abatements, and give-a-ways . And reconsider the city's "endowment" of SEMO. Some of these are conservation efforts to buy time, but some also may make resources available.
Trump has a plan
It’s comical that some are saying let’s see if Trump follows through on his plan he campaigned on. Well, at least he has a plan! Harris didn’t have anything to run on except trashing Trump. When asked if she’d do anything different than Biden, she said, “Nothing comes to mind." Seems we will at least have a president come January who has a plan rather than nothing coming to mind!
Trump's administration
Oh goodie. Trump wants a weekend soldier with a pretty face from Fox News pundit infamy to be the secretary of defense. Only the best, right? And evangelical Huckabee as ambassador to Israel? The talk show host who doesn't believe that Palestine should exist, that Huckabee?
Count fingers
Roll Call, in March 2023, reported that 18 members of the House and Senate started the year with campaign committees with at least $100,000 in unpaid bills. Always count your fingers after shaking hands with politicians.
Celebrity culture
One good thing about the recent election that no one is talking about is that we're finally seeing the death of celebrity worship culture. Celebrities used to be aloof and mysterious, only showing up in controlled situations to keep us interested. Now that they're on social media 24/7/365 spouting their every thought, most people realize they're just as stupid as the rest of us!
Thanksgiving dinner
The only difference between salt and sugar is the taste. But they sure are good together on that Thanksgiving dinner.
Medicare, Social Security
Be wary of Trump's promise to protect Medicare and Social Security. That could simply mean cuts to keep them solvent a little longer.
Hegseth nomination
Trump nominating Pete Hegseth as defense secretary is a breath of fresh air. Hegseth is youthful and competent compared to the previous command, which will immediately increase citizens to volunteer for military service swelling ranks.
Trump voter thoughts
As a Trump/Vance voter, I can badmouth them or congratulate them all I want. The main benefit to Trump/Vance is they can articulate and are willing and able to face the public.
Deflation
A moderate amount of inflation is necessary for the economy and stock market. Deflation is the real enemy. Deflation doesn’t get the attention inflation gets. Check out the deflation rate in the Great Depression.
Where's Jim Jordan?
Looks like Jim Jordan needs to fire up his committee to investigate the weaponization of the DOJ again. It seems Trump wants to use the DOJ to go after every judge who had the audacity to follow the law and enforce the Constitution against criminals like him. The nerve of those judges for following the law!
Lessons from election
Reading Speak Out, it's clear many haven't learned the lessons of this election. Despite a lot of claims by democrats, a large majority of Americans never believed Trump was a felon (all charges are disappearing now), that he was ever a dictator, that there was an insurrection on Jan. 6 (it was a riot by less than 1,000 protestors and Trump didn't participate in the riot). Racist DEI policies, open borders, record inflation/gas prices, boys in girls locker rooms/sports teams, unconstitutional college loan forgiveness and weak foreign policy also contributed to Trump's historic comeback and landslide win. America will be more secure, economically stronger and sane again.
Trump's debt
During Trump's first term, the national federal debt rose $8.4 billion. His current plans will explode the debt again, and his tariff plans will explode the cost of living upward. Trump's economic concepts are geared for the top-end income people who are in the ownership class — while hurting the working class. If one wants the low gas prices and low interest rates of the Trump era, then one must hope for another worldwide economic shutdown due to a pandemic.
Gaetz for AG
Send in the clowns! Trump is nominating Matt Gaetz for the Attorney General’s Office. Remember, this is a man under investigation for having sex with an underage girl and possible sex trafficking charges. As crazy as Republicans are, I don’t think they have a chance of getting him through confirmation.
