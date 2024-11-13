The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Water vote

Mayor Kinder wants to keep reminding voters of the need for funds to fix the numerous issues re: safe water. Voters made it clear to her that SHE should have practiced what she preached before giving millions to SEMO for a football stadium and for taking a multi-million loss on the private sale of city-owned property instead of listing it and getting as high a purchase price as possible. Mayor Kinder, the people of clearly spoken and informed you that they don’t trust you with their tax dollars. You screwed up; it’s incumbent on you to get grants or whatever is needed to fix the problem you blithely ignored.

Norway story

My heart goes out to the women in Norway who had been switched at birth 60 years ago — and the government did not tell them although it knew about the mistake decades ago. So sad. Government should never try to hide its mistakes. Thank you for sharing that story.

Trump's picks

In his first administration Trump picked the best and brightest minds to help him out. He ended up not listening to them, firing them and seeking out the craziest of the crazies for his advice. This time around he seems to have just gone straight to the crazies. Stephen Miller and RFK Jr. are about as crazy as they get. Buckle up, it’s going to be a crazy and bizarre next four years. I just hope America survives.

Red Wave Fever

Looks like the Democrats on Speak Out are suffering from that Red Fever caused by the overwhelming Trump victory.

Water money

I'm still not sure Mayor Kinder has a handle on the water issue. The city can do anything it wants. It just can't do everything! Which calls for priorities. Obviously, the water system has never been on that list. Her threat of limiting water use at the ball parks and golf course could and should be implemented immediately! A surcharge on high-use properties such as some hotels, restaurants, and others will add funds and encourage frugal use. Close Jefferson Pool in the summer when school is not in session. The council should immediately call for a moratorium on TIFs, tax abatements, and give-a-ways . And reconsider the city's "endowment" of SEMO. Some of these are conservation efforts to buy time, but some also may make resources available.

Trump has a plan

It’s comical that some are saying let’s see if Trump follows through on his plan he campaigned on. Well, at least he has a plan! Harris didn’t have anything to run on except trashing Trump. When asked if she’d do anything different than Biden, she said, “Nothing comes to mind." Seems we will at least have a president come January who has a plan rather than nothing coming to mind!

Trump's administration

Oh goodie. Trump wants a weekend soldier with a pretty face from Fox News pundit infamy to be the secretary of defense. Only the best, right? And evangelical Huckabee as ambassador to Israel? The talk show host who doesn't believe that Palestine should exist, that Huckabee?

Count fingers

Roll Call, in March 2023, reported that 18 members of the House and Senate started the year with campaign committees with at least $100,000 in unpaid bills. Always count your fingers after shaking hands with politicians.

Celebrity culture