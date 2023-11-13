Speak Out 11-13-23

Thank you, Southeast Missourian, for letting people know about the hazardous spill at the USPS facility. People are not patient in waiting for their packages. We are already short handed in all post offices, then this spill, and it's time for all the Christmas rush. I don't think Jason Smith can do much unless he gets people to work.
Our nation was founded upon the principle that all people are to have freedom. To discriminate against any people goes against the principle that all are to have freedom. We are known as the land of the free. To not allow the Jewish people to have freedom is simply unAmerican. I favor not allowing government funding to be used by any institution that allows demonstrations opposing that basic principle.
Donald Trump versus Joe Biden again in 2024. No thank you! I think that I will be sitting out 2024 and wait for 2028 before voting again. See you in 2028.
Maybe it's because the federal government leases the buildings they use like the U.S. mail center on Keller Farm Drive and the post office in Gordonville, but the buildings are unkept. In any case, whoever owns these buildings needs to take care of this property! It's a horrible reflection of how our government doesn't take care of things.
Several years after the project was started and several months after the Missourian reported that the circular drive at the top of Cherry Hill in Capaha Park was completed, it remains quite the opposite. How about sending that reporter back out to check out the large section in the middle left unpaved, the pile of rock still in the parking lot, and the piece of machinery left in the parking lot?
This is concerning the proposed roundabout planned for the intersection at Route K and 25. First, roundabouts have successfully been used in Europe for decades. Second, roundabouts keep traffic flowing, preventing long backups along with having to wait at a red light while there is no traffic coming in the other direction. Next, they are cheaper to build. Lastly and most importantly research has shown there are 90% fewer fatalities at roundabouts than stop signs or stop lights.
Congress thinks if you reduce income you reduce the debt. Reducing the income tax is supposed to reduce the deficit. So, if I quit my job, the banks and credit card people will eliminate my debt. I'm all in on that!
