Speak Out 11-13-23

Postal Service

Thank you, Southeast Missourian, for letting people know about the hazardous spill at the USPS facility. People are not patient in waiting for their packages. We are already short handed in all post offices, then this spill, and it's time for all the Christmas rush. I don't think Jason Smith can do much unless he gets people to work.

Freedom for all

Our nation was founded upon the principle that all people are to have freedom. To discriminate against any people goes against the principle that all are to have freedom. We are known as the land of the free. To not allow the Jewish people to have freedom is simply unAmerican. I favor not allowing government funding to be used by any institution that allows demonstrations opposing that basic principle.

2028 election

Donald Trump versus Joe Biden again in 2024. No thank you! I think that I will be sitting out 2024 and wait for 2028 before voting again. See you in 2028.