OpinionNovember 13, 2018

Speak Out 11/13/18

There's no sadder sight than a bunch of women marching for the right to kill their own children. The only blue wave I saw this week was from President Trump in his blue suit standing in front of the blue Air Force One. Of course you may have seen a blue wave from the Democrats when they hit the red wall in the Senate...

Sad sight

There's no sadder sight than a bunch of women marching for the right to kill their own children.

Red wall

The only blue wave I saw this week was from President Trump in his blue suit standing in front of the blue Air Force One. Of course you may have seen a blue wave from the Democrats when they hit the red wall in the Senate.

Winning

The GOP gains bigly in the Senate and keeps the majority of governor's mansions, state legislatures and state legislators. The House switches party control for two years while the Senate continues to confirm federal judges who will interpret conservatively for decades. This is what winning looks like.

Medicare for all?

Medicare for all. Surely the mass public knows this is not affordable for our country and is just a campaign promise to gather votes by the Democrats.

