Speak Out 11/12/19

Is it time for SEMO To reduce prices for basketball tickets? Some version of all games are video broadcast. The number of empty seats is embarrassing and overwhelming! How about reducing prices across the board, or try “by opponent” pricing.
House Democrats announced they won’t be calling the whistleblower to testify during their impeachment inquiry. Therefore, all intelligent voters announced that we will be ignoring Democrats and electing Trump to a second term. Enjoy!
