Speak Out 11-10-21

The GOP has finally realized that Trump is an albatross around their necks and he needs to be neutralized if elections are to be won. Case in point is the gubernatorial race in Virginia won by Republican Glenn Youngkin. He shunned any attempt for Trump's endorsement and won without him. It's definitely time to leave Trump in the past.

Supply chain

For the first time in our history we have a supply chain problem on almost everything we buy. The Biden administration blames it on a trucker shortage, but we have had a trucker shortage for decades. They blame the ports for not being open 24/7. They have never been open 24/7. They blame it on a worker shortage, but the unions say they have had a shortage of workers for years. The real problem is we depend on China and other countries for their cheap labor to make cheap products so our corporations can make billions more. President Trump tried to warn us that making the products we buy from other countries is dangerous. Now we are about to find out what putting America last does. This may not be Biden's fault, but not seeing this happening months ago and doing nothing is. Biden is a lifetime politician that doesn't have the experience to solve complex problems, as like everything he has done in nine months this is a total failure.

Castillo column

Happy birthday to Mary Ann Castillo! Your columns bring smiles and nods of camaraderie, not to mention providing great ideas for things to eat. Thank you!