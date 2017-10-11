All sections
OpinionDecember 11, 2017

Speak Out 11/10/17

Crowell credit

Kudos to Jason Crowell for having the understanding and courage to acknowledge the low income housing tax credit program for what it really is -- in reality "welfare for the wealthy."

Term limits

Term limits should extend to all Missouri elections -- state and federal.

Trolley folly

Cape's riderless downtown trolley should continue to run but remain empty in order to serve as a constant reminder that bad city council decisions could quickly turn Cape into a ghost town.

CNN

After watching CNN for many years, I have reached the conclusion that CNN is not anti-American, it is just not pro-American. As an International news organization it does not consider the USA of any more importance than any other country it covers or in which it broadcasts.

Missouri parks

Please, please, contact Missouri Parks regarding retaining the three new Missouri parks. When we think American the Beautiful, when we sing America the Beautiful, it is not about utility companies, drilling enterprises, factories, huge department stores and hotels, or fast food restaurants. Rather, it is about unspoiled, protected lands -- lakes, streams, forests and prairies. We must fight to preserve these special areas for all generations to experience!

Public facility

One can only hope that the continuing efforts to revitalize downtown Cape will not be at the expense of public facilities. I am skeptical since public schools have already taken a significant hit. I fear other facilities (public parks, rec centers, swimming facilities, etc) will suffer a serious setback.

State auditor

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is a real bulldog as proven by the amounts of big money special interests are throwing at efforts to try to keep her at bay. She will persist.

Media

The Fox News Network should have to register as a foreign agent as it works to destroy the United States for greed. Facebook and Twitter, too. We put too much trust into media groups like the Associated Press and Sinclair Broadcasting by assuming they are what U.S. media used to be, companies owned by U.S. citizens and concerned about the betterment of this country. Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump are the new globalists, people who make money all over the world and not interested in old-fashioned nationalist ideas and concerns.

Jackson ad

The Jackson Holiday Parade was nice, but the moving dice advertisement for gambling seemed out of place.

Superintendent salary

Could you guys do some more of your excellent investigative reporting and reveal to the public the rate at which Cape's public schools superintendent salary and perks have grown in comparison to those of classroom teachers?

Female politicians

That would be a good thing. The way things are going, Washington politicians may soon be all female.

Education transparency

In light of MO Auditor Nicole Galloway's revelation that school superintendents' salaries and benefits have risen at a faster rate than classroom teachers, I call for Cape's and other area school boards to provide public information as to whether or not this is true for their school district. Transparency and the public's right to know demands it.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

