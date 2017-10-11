Speak Out 11/10/17

Crowell credit

Kudos to Jason Crowell for having the understanding and courage to acknowledge the low income housing tax credit program for what it really is -- in reality "welfare for the wealthy."

Term limits

Term limits should extend to all Missouri elections -- state and federal.

Trolley folly

Cape's riderless downtown trolley should continue to run but remain empty in order to serve as a constant reminder that bad city council decisions could quickly turn Cape into a ghost town.

CNN

After watching CNN for many years, I have reached the conclusion that CNN is not anti-American, it is just not pro-American. As an International news organization it does not consider the USA of any more importance than any other country it covers or in which it broadcasts.

Missouri parks

Please, please, contact Missouri Parks regarding retaining the three new Missouri parks. When we think American the Beautiful, when we sing America the Beautiful, it is not about utility companies, drilling enterprises, factories, huge department stores and hotels, or fast food restaurants. Rather, it is about unspoiled, protected lands -- lakes, streams, forests and prairies. We must fight to preserve these special areas for all generations to experience!

Public facility

One can only hope that the continuing efforts to revitalize downtown Cape will not be at the expense of public facilities. I am skeptical since public schools have already taken a significant hit. I fear other facilities (public parks, rec centers, swimming facilities, etc) will suffer a serious setback.