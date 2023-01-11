Speak Out 11-1-23

Great job

Congratulations to the Cape Girardeau city works department and any contributors for the excellent job on the North West End Boulevard street remake. Drove it today and was impressed.

Mail problem

The Post Office is very unreliable these days and mail delivery is irregular. We often do not get mail delivery, and when we do, it is after 6 p.m. This Saturday we received no delivery, which means the Saturday Missourian newspaper will not reach us until Monday evening, if we're lucky. Mail carriers deliver Amazon packages on Sundays, but they don't seem to have time to deliver regular mail on weekdays. The Post Office raised the cost of a stamp to 66 cents, so why not use the money to hire more help?

2000 Mules

The difference between Walt Disney's Fantasia and Dinesh D'Souza's 2000 Mules is that Fantasia is more believable, and a better movie!