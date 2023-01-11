All sections
OpinionNovember 1, 2023

Speak Out 11-1-23

Congratulations to the Cape Girardeau city works department and any contributors for the excellent job on the North West End Boulevard street remake. Drove it today and was impressed. The Post Office is very unreliable these days and mail delivery is irregular. ...

Great job

Congratulations to the Cape Girardeau city works department and any contributors for the excellent job on the North West End Boulevard street remake. Drove it today and was impressed.

Mail problem

The Post Office is very unreliable these days and mail delivery is irregular. We often do not get mail delivery, and when we do, it is after 6 p.m. This Saturday we received no delivery, which means the Saturday Missourian newspaper will not reach us until Monday evening, if we're lucky. Mail carriers deliver Amazon packages on Sundays, but they don't seem to have time to deliver regular mail on weekdays. The Post Office raised the cost of a stamp to 66 cents, so why not use the money to hire more help?

2000 Mules

The difference between Walt Disney's Fantasia and Dinesh D'Souza's 2000 Mules is that Fantasia is more believable, and a better movie!

Arozarena

A recent Speak Out caller mentioned the good players the Cardinals gave up on. Add to that list Randy Arozarena. He helped the Rays get to the World Series and the playoffs.

More stoplights

This is concerning the roundabout they are wanting to put at Highway K and Highway 25. I think they should take a vote on who wants stoplights and who wants a roundabout. I, myself, want stoplights.

Nobel Peace Prize

I agree that the people who developed the COVID vaccine should receive the Nobel Prize and Donald Trump should be included in that group, because without the pressure he put on the pharmaceutical companies there would not be a vaccine. Just another example of his leadership that is so lacking in the White House since his departure.

