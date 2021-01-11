Speak Out 11-1-21

Today Nancy Pelosi said the Build Back Better plan will create 7 million new jobs. Employers can't find enough employees now no matter what the pay is. Every business is paying at least double what they paid just a few years ago. What would help is tie all welfare programs to employment. For those who are not able to work, the welfare programs would have more money to help the people who truly need it. They also should force deadbeat dads pay child support, and if they don't, put them in jail and force them to work while in jail. But the Democrats want socialism and these suggestions would defeat that goal.
Since all school-age children will soon be able to get vaccinated, only vaccinated children should be allowed in-person schooling. Unvaccinated children should have to remote school.
With companies all over the U.S. needing workers, you'd think we would be welcoming immigrants with open arms.
