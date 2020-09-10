All sections
OpinionOctober 9, 2020
Speak Out 10/9/20
The national press has been biased for years. They don't report anything that is negative toward the Democrats. They invent stories that are false to hurt anyone that doesn't agree with them. Now that the Republicans are finally releasing documents that show all the people involved in the Russia Hoax and the Clinton email scandal, the national media refuse to report the truth. ...

Corrupt media

The national press has been biased for years. They don't report anything that is negative toward the Democrats. They invent stories that are false to hurt anyone that doesn't agree with them. Now that the Republicans are finally releasing documents that show all the people involved in the Russia Hoax and the Clinton email scandal, the national media refuse to report the truth. This is the time that all local media needs to step up and show the American people the facts regardless of the political backlash. The people deserve the truth. The Democrats tried to overthrow the people's vote in 2016, and they tried to cover up the facts. President Obama knew this was happening and did nothing to stop it.

Food letter

Four weeks before an election and the federal government is putting a letter from Donald Trump into food boxes to the needy? How is that not misuse of government resources? Trump is not paying for the food, people. Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus response is the biggest reason so many people need free food right now. Utterly un-American.

Abortion debate

With the nomination of Mrs. Barrett to the Supreme Court it has brought the abortion issue to the forefront. I have always been against abortion, but when I was younger I thought a woman should have a choice in what they wanted as individuals. Through the years I have seen personally how abortions affect women's lives. I know a young woman who had an abortion when she was young, it changed her life forever. She never had children, although she loved her nieces and nephews. She was married and her husband always wanted children. Years went by she and her husband divorced, she became depressed and finally her life ended in suicide. Her decision when she was young affected her whole life. She once said she had other choices: birth control or abstinence. She often wondered what her child would have become.

Trump and media

Someone made a comment that poor Donald Trump had been so abused by the news media that it is no wonder he retaliates. Problem with that, he started it. Do you believe the flags too that show him as Rambo and Captain America? LOL. Clue: they are as fake as he is.

Election fraud

Trump is still spewing false information about voter fraud and how it will change the election results. Well, here's a fact for you: You have a better chance of being struck by lightning than committing voter fraud, and last year 51 Americans were struck. Voter fraud happens but it's extremely rare. The election results will be fair and accurate.

Speak Out
