Speak Out 10-9-18

Investigate senators

Well, since our distinguished U.S. Senate members seem to be so squeaky clean, there "might" be something that they did to someone 30 to 40 years ago that really caused another person a lot of pain. So in all fairness I suggest we do a full FBI investigation of Diane Feinstein and many of the others who have turned our due process and innocent until found guilty into a mockery of justice.

Dangerous attitude

Beware. The new norm is that the accuser always tells the truth. No need for facts. Only their word. It is a dangerous change in our "innocent-until-proven-guilty" constitutional rights!

Fly lie?

Dr. Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee was full of inconsistencies, but her selective fear of flying was enough for me to find her unbelievable. She claimed that she couldn't fly to D.C. on Monday for the hearing because she was too afraid of planes. But later she admitted that she regularly flew to Costa Rica, to Maryland, and other vacation spots.

Roe vs. Wade

There are some major misconceptions about the Kavanaugh confirmation. Overturning Roe versus Wade does not outlaw abortion. It also wouldn't signal the end of the fight over abortion, but rather the beginning of it. It is a fight Republicans may sorely regret.