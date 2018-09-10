Speak Out 10-9-18

Well, since our distinguished U.S. Senate members seem to be so squeaky clean, there "might" be something that they did to someone 30 to 40 years ago that really caused another person a lot of pain. So in all fairness I suggest we do a full FBI investigation of Diane Feinstein and many of the others who have turned our due process and innocent until found guilty into a mockery of justice.
Beware. The new norm is that the accuser always tells the truth. No need for facts. Only their word. It is a dangerous change in our "innocent-until-proven-guilty" constitutional rights!
Dr. Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee was full of inconsistencies, but her selective fear of flying was enough for me to find her unbelievable. She claimed that she couldn't fly to D.C. on Monday for the hearing because she was too afraid of planes. But later she admitted that she regularly flew to Costa Rica, to Maryland, and other vacation spots.
There are some major misconceptions about the Kavanaugh confirmation. Overturning Roe versus Wade does not outlaw abortion. It also wouldn't signal the end of the fight over abortion, but rather the beginning of it. It is a fight Republicans may sorely regret.
I ask the same question of the Democrats and the media at large as Joseph Welch asked Joseph McCarthy in the early 1950s: Have you no sense of decency at long last?
As I watched the Kavanaugh Senate Judiciary Committee on CSPAN, I was surprised that Dr. Ford, who possesses multiple college degrees and a doctorate, didn't know the meaning of the word "exculpatory." I was also surprised that she claimed to not understand how a basic Google search worked which would have assisted her in contacting Senate Committee members.
Claiming that only those who've been victims of sexual assault can speak on the matter is akin to claiming that only those who've been in the military can discuss defense issues, that only those who've been faced with an unwanted pregnancy can have an opinion on abortion, and only those who've been in a union can take a stance on Right to Work legislation.
Claiming that men can't be a part of the sexual assault discussion requires the ignorant to doubt that men are victims one in six cases.
