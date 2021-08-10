Speak Out 10-8-21

Jackson use tax

Jackson city leaders will pay another marketing firm to once again tell citizens why we should pay a use tax. What is this, like the third time? Here's an idea for you if you want us to give you more tax money: spend our money wisely. Stop replacing pedestrian and vehicle bridges that are safe to anyone with common sense. Stop wasting money on soccer fields that sit idle 9 months out of the year. Stop taking over streets like Harmony Lane at a cost of nearly $2 million that only affects five houses. And stop paying marketing firms to try and sell citizens your unnecessary pipe dream.

Columbus Day

I hope all of the United States will celebrate Columbus Day on Oct. 11th and give credit to the man who discovered this great land. I certainly will.

Use tax

The mayor of Jackson stated that the use tax was not a new tax. This is so very misleading. It will be a new tax as the citizens of Jackson have never had to pay this tax.