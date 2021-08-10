All sections
OpinionOctober 8, 2021

Speak Out 10-8-21

'Guys and Dolls'

The musical production of Guys and Dolls at the University River Campus was wonderful! Those students were amazing! Beautiful singing, great acting, loved it!

Debt ceiling

Why is it always Republicans who want to shut down the government because of the debt ceiling? They raised it without any reservations for Reagan, H.W. Bush, W. Bush and Trump. Why is so important now? Could it be a Democrat is in the White House? Ya think?

Jackson use tax

Jackson city leaders will pay another marketing firm to once again tell citizens why we should pay a use tax. What is this, like the third time? Here's an idea for you if you want us to give you more tax money: spend our money wisely. Stop replacing pedestrian and vehicle bridges that are safe to anyone with common sense. Stop wasting money on soccer fields that sit idle 9 months out of the year. Stop taking over streets like Harmony Lane at a cost of nearly $2 million that only affects five houses. And stop paying marketing firms to try and sell citizens your unnecessary pipe dream.

Columbus Day

I hope all of the United States will celebrate Columbus Day on Oct. 11th and give credit to the man who discovered this great land. I certainly will.

Use tax

The mayor of Jackson stated that the use tax was not a new tax. This is so very misleading. It will be a new tax as the citizens of Jackson have never had to pay this tax.

