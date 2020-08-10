Speak Out 10/8/20

Politics of Covid

Our President made a statement yesterday that we should not fear Covid-19, we should protect the vulnerable. Last night the top three public health researcher in the world agreed with the statement. They also said by shutting down the country we did more damage to people's lives. They said that politicizing the virus is doing more harm and scaring the public. All the criticism by the media by people who are not medical professionals are making things worse. They said that people will continue to get the virus, but most people will survive. They said herd immunity will actually help get through this faster. The Democrats say we should listen to the scientists but they are ignoring the facts because the facts prove President Trump is doing what is best for the Country.

Nobel Peace

Trump receiving Nobel Peace Prize nominations is such a hoax. Rich foreigners are doing things in their countries to try and make Trump look better for their own political and economic gain. That does not equate to peace. And nominations do not mean you actually won anything.

Be optimistic

I agree with president Trump. Don't let the virus dominate your life. Don't give in to the defeatist mentality of the Democratic Party and Joe Biden. I would rather have an optimist in the White House than a pessimist.