OpinionOctober 8, 2020
Speak Out 10/8/20
Love you, Mike Bennett! I just found myself crying uncontrollably, so you must have had a big impact on me. You were a special man. You were a spiritual man. Jesus welcomes you home. You were my family dentist for decades. I remember you told me about your brother dying. You had so much charisma. I'll miss your bright smile. Your work here was finished. Cape Girardeau was very fortunate that you and Gwen stayed here! Rest in peace, my friend...

Mike Bennett

Love you, Mike Bennett! I just found myself crying uncontrollably, so you must have had a big impact on me. You were a special man. You were a spiritual man. Jesus welcomes you home. You were my family dentist for decades. I remember you told me about your brother dying. You had so much charisma. I'll miss your bright smile. Your work here was finished. Cape Girardeau was very fortunate that you and Gwen stayed here! Rest in peace, my friend.

GOP leadership

The Democrats and Joe Biden remind me of a bunch of ostriches. They want to bury their heads in the sand or hide in basements during the virus. At the same time Republicans, along with President Trump, are facing the virus and trying to keep this country and the economy moving forward. I am proud to be a Republican and a supporter of our president.

Politics of Covid

Our President made a statement yesterday that we should not fear Covid-19, we should protect the vulnerable. Last night the top three public health researcher in the world agreed with the statement. They also said by shutting down the country we did more damage to people's lives. They said that politicizing the virus is doing more harm and scaring the public. All the criticism by the media by people who are not medical professionals are making things worse. They said that people will continue to get the virus, but most people will survive. They said herd immunity will actually help get through this faster. The Democrats say we should listen to the scientists but they are ignoring the facts because the facts prove President Trump is doing what is best for the Country.

Nobel Peace

Trump receiving Nobel Peace Prize nominations is such a hoax. Rich foreigners are doing things in their countries to try and make Trump look better for their own political and economic gain. That does not equate to peace. And nominations do not mean you actually won anything.

Be optimistic

I agree with president Trump. Don't let the virus dominate your life. Don't give in to the defeatist mentality of the Democratic Party and Joe Biden. I would rather have an optimist in the White House than a pessimist.

