OpinionOctober 8, 2019

Speak Out 10/8/19

President Trump has now openly asked China to investigate Joe Biden. He's been after the Ukraine to do the same after digging up a long-debunked conspiracy theory. Trump is off the rails and the GOP response is? (Crickets chirping). Today I used the CTA taxi to grocery shop. ...

Trump and Biden

President Trump has now openly asked China to investigate Joe Biden. He's been after the Ukraine to do the same after digging up a long-debunked conspiracy theory. Trump is off the rails and the GOP response is? (Crickets chirping).

CTA service

Today I used the CTA taxi to grocery shop. After grocery shopping at Neighborhood Walmart I tried to call CTA & it didn't even ring. I went into Neighborhood Walmart they told me many people could not get through for a cab. So here I am with numerous bags of groceries (too many for their bus rules). So I am stuck! I had to approach a strange man and ask him if he would drive me home! I think its AWFUL elderly people with groceries get stranded in the heat! CTA needs to do better, putting people in dangerous situations!

Beautiful roundabout

Ahh, beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder! When I see a roundabout ahead, I think "lovely," smooth sailing.

Story Tags
Speak Out
