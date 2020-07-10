Speak Out 10/7/20

Many Americans paid the ultimate price to give us our freedom. We have provided them with veterans homes to finish out their time here on earth which is supposed to be a thank you call with comfort. However, since the big push to open up the schools, restaurants, bars and sporting events, we have increased the virus as high as 400% in our area alone. That has spread into the veterans home and now the same ones that give freedom are back again facing and paying the ultimate price just because of the greedy. I am ashamed of these people.
Now that President Trump has named his nomination to the Supreme Court, we will all see what the Democrats really stand for: the murder of the unborn. They are going to do anything to ruin the woman's reputation. I just hope the Republicans won't let them destroy her. She seems to be a fair judge and will follow the Constitution. The Republicans should have a short hearing and vote, because we all know the Democrats would if they were in the majority in the Senate and there was a Democrat that was President. As President Obama said, "Elections have consequences."
Trump's view that he can't lose the election should be a clear indicator of his mental state. He's behind by 7-10 points in most of the respected polls, and his claims of voter fraud are falling on deaf ears. He can and will lose the election, no fraud or cheating will be involved, and we will finally be rid of this boorish bully.
Now that Trump has experienced COVID-19 will he finally become more empathetic towards the people who rely on the ACA and withdraw his support to have it repealed before SCOTUS or will he continue with his cruelty and take health care away from 24 million Americans? That's an important question that must be answered before Nov 3.
I was sad to hear about Trump and his wife contracting COVID-19, and I wish them a speedy recovery. However, this shows that anyone, no matter who you are can catch this dreadful disease if you don't wear a mask. Please wear one for the safety of the people around you.
Recently heard in multiple interviews a reporter asking a person without a mask why they aren't wearing one, and the answer has always been along the line of, "I'm not scared of the virus!" The deal is that all of us shouldn't be doing "I, I, I" but rather "them, them, them." The them being someone with preexisting conditions, or someone's grandma or grandpa.
The criticism of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as colonizing black people by adopting two children from Hayti is one of the worst overreaches I've ever heard. It reveals the steps that leftists will take to smear anyone they don't like. Would the world seriously be better if Americans didn't adopt children from Hayti who had great needs? She and her husband should be celebrated, not denigrated.
Why is the city hosting a carnival along with the fireworks show? I can understand the fireworks. But does count health really think carnival games is smart in an age of coronavirus?
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.