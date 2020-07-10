Speak Out 10/7/20

Ultimate price

Many Americans paid the ultimate price to give us our freedom. We have provided them with veterans homes to finish out their time here on earth which is supposed to be a thank you call with comfort. However, since the big push to open up the schools, restaurants, bars and sporting events, we have increased the virus as high as 400% in our area alone. That has spread into the veterans home and now the same ones that give freedom are back again facing and paying the ultimate price just because of the greedy. I am ashamed of these people.

ACB nomination

Now that President Trump has named his nomination to the Supreme Court, we will all see what the Democrats really stand for: the murder of the unborn. They are going to do anything to ruin the woman's reputation. I just hope the Republicans won't let them destroy her. She seems to be a fair judge and will follow the Constitution. The Republicans should have a short hearing and vote, because we all know the Democrats would if they were in the majority in the Senate and there was a Democrat that was President. As President Obama said, "Elections have consequences."

Election polls

Trump's view that he can't lose the election should be a clear indicator of his mental state. He's behind by 7-10 points in most of the respected polls, and his claims of voter fraud are falling on deaf ears. He can and will lose the election, no fraud or cheating will be involved, and we will finally be rid of this boorish bully.

COVID, ACA

Now that Trump has experienced COVID-19 will he finally become more empathetic towards the people who rely on the ACA and withdraw his support to have it repealed before SCOTUS or will he continue with his cruelty and take health care away from 24 million Americans? That's an important question that must be answered before Nov 3.