OpinionOctober 6, 2023

Speak Out 10-6-23

Cardinal fans have asked where did the Cardinal Way go? It went to Miami with Skip Schumaker. The Cardinals chose to go a different direction two years ago and now we see the results -- last place! A Roundabout at Gordonville and Route K: Give me a break! Put back the stop lights. What is it with Cape County and these stupid roundabouts. The one between Cape and Jackson is horrible...

Wrong direction

Cardinal fans have asked where did the Cardinal Way go? It went to Miami with Skip Schumaker. The Cardinals chose to go a different direction two years ago and now we see the results -- last place!

Roundabouts

A Roundabout at Gordonville and Route K: Give me a break! Put back the stop lights. What is it with Cape County and these stupid roundabouts. The one between Cape and Jackson is horrible.

Seniors, taxes

If seniors are having a hard time paying their taxes, Voss should just tell them to get a job. Those people who don't want to work need to pull themselves up by their bootstraps.

Abortion defined

We'll never have an honest discussion about "abortion" unless we start calling it what it is: killing babies in the womb. Is that something a civilized society wants to do?

Talking points

For the good of our democracy, please pay attention to who you vote for locally, especially school board meetings. If the candidate is spouting words like "woke" or "CRT" or other right wing talking points, that should be a hard pass moment. Our kids deserve better than the tin foil hat crowd with their book banning, contrails, and "we the people" fear mongering. They aren't interested in the best interest of our children.

An unjust system

It is a shame that people who protested the 2020 election are being sentenced to long-prison incarcerations and at the same time those rioters and arsonists of the BLM movement are going free. Our judicial system sure has its faults; you could actually say it is unjust!

Speak Out
