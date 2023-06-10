Speak Out 10-6-23

Wrong direction

Cardinal fans have asked where did the Cardinal Way go? It went to Miami with Skip Schumaker. The Cardinals chose to go a different direction two years ago and now we see the results -- last place!

Roundabouts

A Roundabout at Gordonville and Route K: Give me a break! Put back the stop lights. What is it with Cape County and these stupid roundabouts. The one between Cape and Jackson is horrible.

Seniors, taxes

If seniors are having a hard time paying their taxes, Voss should just tell them to get a job. Those people who don't want to work need to pull themselves up by their bootstraps.