Speak Out 10-6-21

Wainwright MVP

Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals should be the Cy Young Award winner in the National League and maybe even the league MVP. Where would the Cardinals have finished without him? Cy Young and MVP, yes, just like another Cardinal great, Bob Gibson in 1968.

Bankrupt country

Our country is bankrupt, if it weren't for our government's ability to print money. And this is nothing new. For many years, each administration has had good reasons for doing this, but now we are at the point of no return. The Biden administration's answer is to tax the wealthy and corporations, which will only mean higher prices in everything we buy. We have already seen higher prices because of this administration's policies. Their attack on oil companies is a big factor in rising costs, along with their policies that give many employees more money not to work, creating a worker shortage, which is forcing companies to pay more. That forces higher prices and slows expansion. Many economists are warning of a recession or possibly a depression. At the moment, it seems our economy is booming, but it will come to an end if taxes are raised. The only answer is cuts in the welfare system and give healthy citizens incentives to work.

Personal freedoms

Why aren't anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers railing about their personal freedoms and self determination being restricted by having to wear seat belts or having to have car insurance? Those are mandates imposed by the government. Schools mandate vaccinations to enroll students. I don't hear them having problems with that. The reason is those weren't imposed by Joe Biden. It's that simple.