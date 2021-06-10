All sections
Opinion
October 6, 2021

Speak Out 10-6-21

Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals should be the Cy Young Award winner in the National League and maybe even the league MVP. Where would the Cardinals have finished without him? Cy Young and MVP, yes, just like another Cardinal great, Bob Gibson in 1968.

Bankrupt country

Our country is bankrupt, if it weren't for our government's ability to print money. And this is nothing new. For many years, each administration has had good reasons for doing this, but now we are at the point of no return. The Biden administration's answer is to tax the wealthy and corporations, which will only mean higher prices in everything we buy. We have already seen higher prices because of this administration's policies. Their attack on oil companies is a big factor in rising costs, along with their policies that give many employees more money not to work, creating a worker shortage, which is forcing companies to pay more. That forces higher prices and slows expansion. Many economists are warning of a recession or possibly a depression. At the moment, it seems our economy is booming, but it will come to an end if taxes are raised. The only answer is cuts in the welfare system and give healthy citizens incentives to work.

Personal freedoms

Why aren't anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers railing about their personal freedoms and self determination being restricted by having to wear seat belts or having to have car insurance? Those are mandates imposed by the government. Schools mandate vaccinations to enroll students. I don't hear them having problems with that. The reason is those weren't imposed by Joe Biden. It's that simple.

Jackson schedule

I remember back when Jackson played against good football teams. Good class V football teams. Why would you schedule against these tiny, class III schools. Will Kelly be next? Is Chaffee going to get on our schedule?

Biden's policies

Thousands of illegal immigrants cross our southern border every week while the Biden administration continues to say the border is closed. The Afghanistan War ended in a disaster. Biden continues to say it was a success even when we left Americans behind as well as millions of dollars in military equipment. Our economy is slowing and inflation is rising at a pace faster than 30 years ago and Biden ignores it.

Football slogans

It's hilarious to hear Mizzou football fans complaining about their lack of defense when they only managed 10 measly points in the first half. There is no "New Zou." It's the same old, same old. Reminds me of the local SEMO football "Brick by Brick" hype that never materialized. Slogans don't create winning programs.

Built by immigrants

My great-grandparents and grandparents were immigrants, and I can assure you they didn't take any job away from any native-born American. Instead, they took the crappy menial jobs they didn't want and then worked their way up to better jobs. No one was "replaced," as Tucker Carlson likes to claim, because there was no one taking the jobs to begin with. This country was built by immigrants and they helped make it a better place.

