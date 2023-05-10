Speak Out 10-5-23

The COVID-19 vaccines are one of the greatest scientific developments of the 21st century. It was saved millions of lives. The people who developed them deserve the Nobel Prize, heroes one and all.
Stop wasting print space on SEMO football. This community doesn't care. We don't care about the stadium they partially fill with 50% free tickets while claiming a sellout. We don't care about the bricks because each of the 2023 wins is costing taxpayers $600,000. We don't care about any of the propaganda nonsense. The southeast Missourian is not the SEMO marketing arm.
