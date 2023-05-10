All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionOctober 5, 2023

Speak Out 10-5-23

The COVID-19 vaccines are one of the greatest scientific developments of the 21st century. It was saved millions of lives. The people who developed them deserve the Nobel Prize, heroes one and all. Stop wasting print space on SEMO football. This community doesn't care. ...

COVID vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccines are one of the greatest scientific developments of the 21st century. It was saved millions of lives. The people who developed them deserve the Nobel Prize, heroes one and all.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Not a SEMO fan

Stop wasting print space on SEMO football. This community doesn't care. We don't care about the stadium they partially fill with 50% free tickets while claiming a sellout. We don't care about the bricks because each of the 2023 wins is costing taxpayers $600,000. We don't care about any of the propaganda nonsense. The southeast Missourian is not the SEMO marketing arm.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 26
Lowry: Mail-in ballots have made our election tallying a nat...
OpinionOct. 26
Thiessen: Harris’s closing argument is dishonest, desperate ...
OpinionOct. 26
Prayer 10-26-24
OpinionOct. 26
Speak Out: Jackson's heartwarming show of support for Cape s...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: St. Louis Symphony returning to River Campus
OpinionOct. 25
Our Opinion: St. Louis Symphony returning to River Campus
York: As attacks intensify, Trump becomes more popular
OpinionOct. 25
York: As attacks intensify, Trump becomes more popular
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A guide to Missouri's judicial ballot
OpinionOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A guide to Missouri's judicial ballot
Prayer 10-25-24
OpinionOct. 25
Prayer 10-25-24
Our Opinion: Cape’s water system ballot measure begins to address growing problems
OpinionOct. 24
Our Opinion: Cape’s water system ballot measure begins to address growing problems
Speak Out: Will NIL changes lead to 30-year-old student-athletes?
OpinionOct. 24
Speak Out: Will NIL changes lead to 30-year-old student-athletes?
Our Opinion: SEMO Homecoming Week: The familiar and the new
OpinionOct. 24
Our Opinion: SEMO Homecoming Week: The familiar and the new
Goldberg: Here's why the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris looks so impossibly close
OpinionOct. 24
Goldberg: Here's why the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris looks so impossibly close
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy