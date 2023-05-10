Speak Out 10-5-23

Not a SEMO fan

Stop wasting print space on SEMO football. This community doesn't care. We don't care about the stadium they partially fill with 50% free tickets while claiming a sellout. We don't care about the bricks because each of the 2023 wins is costing taxpayers $600,000. We don't care about any of the propaganda nonsense. The southeast Missourian is not the SEMO marketing arm.