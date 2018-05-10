Speak Out 10/5/18

After seeing the production of "Jesus Christ Superstar," I feel the director set out to deliberately mock Christianity! I know we were told in advance that this was not a "religious " play, but with Jesus Christ as a central character, it becomes about religion. I have seen several different productions of this play, and enjoyed them all. I cannot say that about this one! Also, young students were directed to dance and portray characters in such a manner that I was embarrassed for them. Theater is not just art, it is a business and part of that business is to know your audience. I believe this play mocked this community's core Christian values. SEMO, you failed us on this one.
For all the people who want Medicare for all: Who will pay for this? Our country is already $21 trillion in debt due to uncontrolled spending. I think of a quote by Thomas Jefferson when I hear people say they are for this idea. The quote is, "A government big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take away every thing you have." Be careful what you wish for you may just get it.
I thought the Democrats couldn't get any worse. They are already using unsupported accusations in a slanderous smear campaign, now they are saying that he might have drank alcohol while in college. Oh my, a college student who drank alcohol. So let us call for every Democrat who drank anything stronger than a soda in college to resign today.
Driving on Normal Street today I counted 21 cars parked illegally. Parked in front of fire hydrants and other yellow zones. If the city is not going to enforce parking regulations, why did they waste money putting up the signs?
Senator Diane Feinstein is a total disgrace. Democrats should be ashamed.