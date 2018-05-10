Speak Out 10/5/18

Jesus Christ Superstar

After seeing the production of "Jesus Christ Superstar," I feel the director set out to deliberately mock Christianity! I know we were told in advance that this was not a "religious " play, but with Jesus Christ as a central character, it becomes about religion. I have seen several different productions of this play, and enjoyed them all. I cannot say that about this one! Also, young students were directed to dance and portray characters in such a manner that I was embarrassed for them. Theater is not just art, it is a business and part of that business is to know your audience. I believe this play mocked this community's core Christian values. SEMO, you failed us on this one.

Jefferson, gov't

For all the people who want Medicare for all: Who will pay for this? Our country is already $21 trillion in debt due to uncontrolled spending. I think of a quote by Thomas Jefferson when I hear people say they are for this idea. The quote is, "A government big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take away every thing you have." Be careful what you wish for you may just get it.