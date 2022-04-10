Speak Out 10-4-22

Woke sports

The woke crowd has reared its ugly head again saying that the Atlanta Braves baseball team should change its name. Well here we go again people trying to change every thing to meet their own twisted beliefs. I for one still call the Washington football team the REDSKINS, the Cleveland baseball team the INDIANS and the Atlanta BRAVES the BRAVES. If these names were good enough for Sonny Jurgenson of the Redskins, Larry Doby of the Indians and Henry Aaron of the Braves, the woke crowd should just shut up and watch these teams or shut up and not watch. Either decision would be just fine with me and other real sports fans. It is time the "woke crowd" actually woke up!

Himmelberger House

In regard to SEMO's recent decision to sell, not demolish, the Himmelberger House, several thoughts come to mind, and I hope the Southeast Missourian will address the first one and dig deep to find answers. First, why did this structure fall into such disrepair in the first place? Whose responsibility is it to maintain buildings and why was this building put on the back burner long enough to be deemed unusable? Second, I hope the citizenry will remember when Cape Public Schools pulled this same stunt, claiming that two or three schools were in such bad shape that they could not feasibly be fixed (and we needed a huge tax increase to build new ones). Remember, all three were bought and were repaired and used; in fact, two are still in use (one as our City Hall and one as Schultz Apartment Buildings). Obviously, "unsafe and too expensive to fix" are often smoke screens.