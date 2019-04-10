Speak Out 10/4/19

Bear story

The recent bear article was terrible and full of fallacies. The proper weapon against a grizzly is NOT a handgun. The proper weapon is first prevention and second bear spray. Most people that tried to defend themselves against a grizzly with a handgun ended up hurt. The opposite is true with bear spray. There was no convincing the bear. Her behavior was normal, fake charges to determine if you are a threat and then leaving.

The circus

Today, Democrats announced initiation of impeachment investigations which Rep. Nadler also announced three weeks ago. The clowns and their circus are ensuring Trump is a two term President. MAGA!

Security nonsense

The idea that "buzzing in" school visitors somehow make schools safer is utter nonsense. The American Disabilities Act requires that the door remains open for 5-7 seconds to accommodate access. Stop wasting taxpayer money on security precautions that aren't solutions. Stop grandstanding at board meetings.

Impeachment folly

The U.S. Representative just biting at the bit to impeach our fine president, who his John Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia, just stated that with having President Trump in office, "that when he goes to bed at night he doesn't know if there will be democracy in the morning." Really? How far off the deep end have the liberals gone? Let me answer that: where there is no limit. The enjoyable thing is, the more they push for impeachment, the more they want to switch everything to a socialist country, the more taxes they want you to pay, the easier it's making it for President Trump to glide in with ease to a 2nd term.

Diverging diamond

My wife and I experienced the new diverging diamond intersection last Saturday in Paducah. Quite the thrill ride. With all the opinions locally about our roundabouts, I can't wait for the reactions to a new diverging diamond at Center Junction! That should quiet ALL the roundabout talk!

Social Security

It seems like we constantly hear about how Social Security is gong to run out of money. How come we never hear about welfare running out of money? What is so interesting is the first group work for their money but the second group didn't.