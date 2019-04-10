Speak Out 10/4/19

The recent bear article was terrible and full of fallacies. The proper weapon against a grizzly is NOT a handgun. The proper weapon is first prevention and second bear spray. Most people that tried to defend themselves against a grizzly with a handgun ended up hurt. The opposite is true with bear spray. There was no convincing the bear. Her behavior was normal, fake charges to determine if you are a threat and then leaving.
Today, Democrats announced initiation of impeachment investigations which Rep. Nadler also announced three weeks ago. The clowns and their circus are ensuring Trump is a two term President. MAGA!
The idea that "buzzing in" school visitors somehow make schools safer is utter nonsense. The American Disabilities Act requires that the door remains open for 5-7 seconds to accommodate access. Stop wasting taxpayer money on security precautions that aren't solutions. Stop grandstanding at board meetings.
The U.S. Representative just biting at the bit to impeach our fine president, who his John Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia, just stated that with having President Trump in office, "that when he goes to bed at night he doesn't know if there will be democracy in the morning." Really? How far off the deep end have the liberals gone? Let me answer that: where there is no limit. The enjoyable thing is, the more they push for impeachment, the more they want to switch everything to a socialist country, the more taxes they want you to pay, the easier it's making it for President Trump to glide in with ease to a 2nd term.
My wife and I experienced the new diverging diamond intersection last Saturday in Paducah. Quite the thrill ride. With all the opinions locally about our roundabouts, I can't wait for the reactions to a new diverging diamond at Center Junction! That should quiet ALL the roundabout talk!
It seems like we constantly hear about how Social Security is gong to run out of money. How come we never hear about welfare running out of money? What is so interesting is the first group work for their money but the second group didn't.
How many people have to be shot or killed by guns in Cape Girardeau before they finally believe we have a gun problem. Anybody with common sense knows with all the guns out on the streets now, we have a major gun problem.
Jackson's uptown revitalization plan seems centered around one central thing: booze. Octoberfest: Let's drink! Homecomers: Let's drink! Oliver House Tour: Let's drink! July 4: Let's drink! Maybe Jackson should consider an endorsement deal with some cheap whiskey brand or 40-ounce beer company.
All the recruiting websites you belong to, all the stars you pay to have beside your name, all the Twitter bragging, all the highlight videos, and all of mommy and daddy's social media posts won't get you an athletic scholarship. Just play the sport and have fun. If you're good enough, next level coaches will find you.
The U.S. should offer buyouts to aging taxpayers. Pay me enough of what I will probably never see from Social Security and other programs, and I will vamoose to somewhere that cares about providing health care to its citizenry and ex-pats with enough money. Other countries should start marketing to aging Americans more aggressively as we accept the fact that no matter how hard we worked and how much we saved, it will not be enough to avoid eating cat food in the U.S.
What's up with Scott Adams and the Dilbert cartoon strip. It was one of my favorites, but now I can't stand to look at it because it's so ugly. Is this a way to kill it off; is he on vacation; or what?
Everything about Trump and his pressuring the Ukrainian president smells off, but the big question: why is Rudy Guilliani involved? Does the man have a security clearance or training? He is Trump's personal attack dog who should be put back on his leash. He definitely shouldn't be pretending to represent the interests of the United States of America.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.