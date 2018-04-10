All sections
OpinionOctober 4, 2018

Speak Out 10/4/18

Is it legal to burn inside the city limits? Have had three days of people burning outside almost next door and have not been able to be outside in my own yard or open windows! The Tuesday night at the fair, my mother and I attended the show. We would like to think the driver and his assistant who drove the red tractor and wagon from our car to the gate. Both of the gentlemen were very helpful and showed kindness towards everyone...

Burn ordinance

Is it legal to burn inside the city limits? Have had three days of people burning outside almost next door and have not been able to be outside in my own yard or open windows!

Thanks

The Tuesday night at the fair, my mother and I attended the show. We would like to think the driver and his assistant who drove the red tractor and wagon from our car to the gate. Both of the gentlemen were very helpful and showed kindness towards everyone.

Club assistance

Thank you to the service club for assistance in obtaining glasses for a young lady so she was able to pass eye test and get a driver license and job.

Speak Out
