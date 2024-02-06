All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionOctober 30, 2017

Speak Out 10/30/2017

PC holidays Maybe I am in the minority, but I dislike the trend of Holiday Parties, Fall Parties, instead of what they really are, which is Christmas parties and Halloween parties. Society is trying to dilute our culture into politically correct names which I find offensive and really just stupid. ...

PC holidays

Maybe I am in the minority, but I dislike the trend of Holiday Parties, Fall Parties, instead of what they really are, which is Christmas parties and Halloween parties. Society is trying to dilute our culture into politically correct names which I find offensive and really just stupid. If it wasn't for Christ being born to a world of sinners there would be no Christmas. So I would suggest to these people that find Merry Christmas offensive, when it comes to Christmas Day, go ahead and pack your lunch and go to work, after all its just another day to you.

Representatives

One thing citizens of the United States always forget are the first three words written in the Constitution of the United States. "We the People." The rest of the founding document details the limits we placed on a strong central government. It describes how the representatives, elected by the people, are to behave while in office. This means that the people's representatives are beholden to no one but the people in the districts who elected them. In short, they are employees of their respective district. Their sole purpose in life is to advance the will of their employers.

The center

Politically, I think we have graduated from the view that the center is not holding to the fatalistic observation that the center has not held.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Downtown

So, two taxpayer-subsidized downtown developments are worth shortchanging the students in the public school system, according to Cape's city manager. Uh, OK.

Tax deduction

Surely not. Did Congressman Jason Smith vote to raise my taxes by voting for a procedure which will end the ability to deduct local and state taxes from my federal income tax bill?

Judge decisions

Attention all you judges. People are getting tired of hearing that all these crimes that are assaulting charges and shootings. Judges are giving them parole or like five years then 30 days and they are out. Because a judge suspended the sentence and changed it later afterwards. Or seven years only means one yea. We as Americans need to make our judges and legal system accountable for putting the criminals back on the streets.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 4
Flowers: The crazy attempt to ban birthright citizenship
OpinionDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again
OpinionDec. 4
Prayer 12-4-24
OpinionDec. 4
Editorial Roundup: United States

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump tariffs, Biden pardons, and local tax issues
OpinionDec. 3
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump tariffs, Biden pardons, and local tax issues
De Rugy: A season of self-reflection is here. Will Congress take part?
OpinionDec. 3
De Rugy: A season of self-reflection is here. Will Congress take part?
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
OpinionDec. 3
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
Prayer 12-3-24
OpinionDec. 3
Prayer 12-3-24
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters
OpinionDec. 2
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
OpinionDec. 2
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
Prayer 12-2-24
OpinionDec. 2
Prayer 12-2-24
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
OpinionDec. 1
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy