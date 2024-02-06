Speak Out 10/30/2017

PC holidays

Maybe I am in the minority, but I dislike the trend of Holiday Parties, Fall Parties, instead of what they really are, which is Christmas parties and Halloween parties. Society is trying to dilute our culture into politically correct names which I find offensive and really just stupid. If it wasn't for Christ being born to a world of sinners there would be no Christmas. So I would suggest to these people that find Merry Christmas offensive, when it comes to Christmas Day, go ahead and pack your lunch and go to work, after all its just another day to you.

Representatives

One thing citizens of the United States always forget are the first three words written in the Constitution of the United States. "We the People." The rest of the founding document details the limits we placed on a strong central government. It describes how the representatives, elected by the people, are to behave while in office. This means that the people's representatives are beholden to no one but the people in the districts who elected them. In short, they are employees of their respective district. Their sole purpose in life is to advance the will of their employers.

The center

Politically, I think we have graduated from the view that the center is not holding to the fatalistic observation that the center has not held.