Speak Out 10/30/2017

Maybe I am in the minority, but I dislike the trend of Holiday Parties, Fall Parties, instead of what they really are, which is Christmas parties and Halloween parties. Society is trying to dilute our culture into politically correct names which I find offensive and really just stupid. If it wasn't for Christ being born to a world of sinners there would be no Christmas. So I would suggest to these people that find Merry Christmas offensive, when it comes to Christmas Day, go ahead and pack your lunch and go to work, after all its just another day to you.
One thing citizens of the United States always forget are the first three words written in the Constitution of the United States. "We the People." The rest of the founding document details the limits we placed on a strong central government. It describes how the representatives, elected by the people, are to behave while in office. This means that the people's representatives are beholden to no one but the people in the districts who elected them. In short, they are employees of their respective district. Their sole purpose in life is to advance the will of their employers.
Politically, I think we have graduated from the view that the center is not holding to the fatalistic observation that the center has not held.
So, two taxpayer-subsidized downtown developments are worth shortchanging the students in the public school system, according to Cape's city manager. Uh, OK.
Surely not. Did Congressman Jason Smith vote to raise my taxes by voting for a procedure which will end the ability to deduct local and state taxes from my federal income tax bill?
Attention all you judges. People are getting tired of hearing that all these crimes that are assaulting charges and shootings. Judges are giving them parole or like five years then 30 days and they are out. Because a judge suspended the sentence and changed it later afterwards. Or seven years only means one yea. We as Americans need to make our judges and legal system accountable for putting the criminals back on the streets.
