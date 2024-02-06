All sections
Opinion
October 30, 2020

Speak Out 10/30/20

Joe Biden is a typical politician. He says one thing, and when the voters don't like it he denies it by saying he didn't mean what he said. President Donald Trump says what he means. Do we want someone who doesn't stand behind what he says or someone who stands behind what he says...

Joe the politician

Joe Biden is a typical politician. He says one thing, and when the voters don't like it he denies it by saying he didn't mean what he said. President Donald Trump says what he means. Do we want someone who doesn't stand behind what he says or someone who stands behind what he says.

Trophy hunt

I am appalled to learn that the Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing a trophy hunt on Missouri's rare black bear population. Due to overhunting and loss of habitat, Missouri's bears were nearly extirpated by the 1920s, and their populations are still recovering. The MDC is expecting to issue between 250-500 permits in its first season. Even using their estimated population numbers of 540-840, this represents an egregiously large number of bears that could be killed.

Jackson parade

The City of Jackson has decided to have a Christmas Parade during a Pandemic. I'm sure those attending will be the same people who refused to wear a mask at the Jackson football games.

Speak Out
