Speak Out 10/30/20

Trophy hunt

I am appalled to learn that the Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing a trophy hunt on Missouri's rare black bear population. Due to overhunting and loss of habitat, Missouri's bears were nearly extirpated by the 1920s, and their populations are still recovering. The MDC is expecting to issue between 250-500 permits in its first season. Even using their estimated population numbers of 540-840, this represents an egregiously large number of bears that could be killed.

Jackson parade

The City of Jackson has decided to have a Christmas Parade during a Pandemic. I'm sure those attending will be the same people who refused to wear a mask at the Jackson football games.