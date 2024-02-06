Speak Out 10/30/19

Losing power

For three consecutive days the power between North Farmington, West Main St, Bainbridge, and Independence has failed. The esteem Board of Alderman and the mayor are calling for rate increases. Due to the consistent failure of the power grid in the above area, why not turn the electricity grid over to Ameren? This will provide Jackson residents with reliable power and reduce costs to the city.

Media critics

If President Trump and/or his administration were to achieve World Peace, I am certain that MSNBC, CNN, and the Liberal print media would turn the achievement into a negative in their reporting.