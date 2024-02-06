Speak Out 10/30/19

For three consecutive days the power between North Farmington, West Main St, Bainbridge, and Independence has failed. The esteem Board of Alderman and the mayor are calling for rate increases. Due to the consistent failure of the power grid in the above area, why not turn the electricity grid over to Ameren? This will provide Jackson residents with reliable power and reduce costs to the city.
If President Trump and/or his administration were to achieve World Peace, I am certain that MSNBC, CNN, and the Liberal print media would turn the achievement into a negative in their reporting.
Will you please consider encouraging a drive for children to put a sign on their trick-or-treat containers letting people know their child would prefer change instead of candy? The sign could be something like 'Pennies please!' or 'Change exchange.' Some kids are allergic to chocolates; some kids are diabetic (my granddaughter). Maybe with some change, they could buy sugar-free goodies. All children should be able to trick-or-great, enjoy the holiday with their friends.
When President Donald Trump is reelected, James Comey (the dishonorable and fired ex-director of the FBI) has promised to move to New Zealand. Why wait Mr. Comey? For the country's sake, please leave now.
