Speak Out 10-29-23

The St Louis Cardinal's ex-outfielder Adolis Garcia is MVP in the ALCS, ex-Cardinal's starter Jordan Montgomery won game 7 and was 3 and 0. Happy for them but shines a light on the Cardinals' decision making when it comes to players. They gave up on Garcia and didn't even try to give Montgomery a contract extension at a time when starting pitching was a weakness. The past few years they have given up many players that have performed at a high level. This is a glaring problem. It's time to make changes at the top. MO has got to go!
Sidewalks, sidewalks and more sidewalks. The city keeps building more sidewalks that are used by only a handful of people. Yet our streets, used by hundreds of people daily, are in such disrepair that it is shameful. Cape looks like a third world city in many areas. Forget the sidewalks for a few years and repair our streets! Clark Street from Broadway, past the public library and all the way to the Senior Center, is one patched hole after another. Cape Rock from Kingshighway to Perryville is an embarrassment. Bertling street from Sprigg to West End is atrocious. The mayor needs to get out and drive our awful streets.
