Speak Out 10-29-23

Cape streets

Sidewalks, sidewalks and more sidewalks. The city keeps building more sidewalks that are used by only a handful of people. Yet our streets, used by hundreds of people daily, are in such disrepair that it is shameful. Cape looks like a third world city in many areas. Forget the sidewalks for a few years and repair our streets! Clark Street from Broadway, past the public library and all the way to the Senior Center, is one patched hole after another. Cape Rock from Kingshighway to Perryville is an embarrassment. Bertling street from Sprigg to West End is atrocious. The mayor needs to get out and drive our awful streets.