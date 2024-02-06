Speak Out 10/29/19

It is amazing the level the Leftist Democratic Party has sunk to in order to destroy the United States as a Constitutional Republic. The executive branch has stopped briefing Congress on bold military operations to kill terrorists because the Democrats leak highly sensitive information. Perhaps the Leftist Democrats are learning that actions have consequences?
The future United States of America seemingly envisioned by the majority of the Democratic candidates for the Presidency sounds very much like the Soviet Union of my youth.
Our President informs the United States that we have eliminated a terrorist leader. So we see on CBS news the picture of this terrorist killing leader over and over. CBS, stop giving attention to these killers. There is no need for a picture of killers or murders especially over and over!
