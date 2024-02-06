All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionOctober 29, 2019

Speak Out 10/29/19

It is amazing the level the Leftist Democratic Party has sunk to in order to destroy the United States as a Constitutional Republic. The executive branch has stopped briefing Congress on bold military operations to kill terrorists because the Democrats leak highly sensitive information. Perhaps the Leftist Democrats are learning that actions have consequences?...

DC leaks

It is amazing the level the Leftist Democratic Party has sunk to in order to destroy the United States as a Constitutional Republic. The executive branch has stopped briefing Congress on bold military operations to kill terrorists because the Democrats leak highly sensitive information. Perhaps the Leftist Democrats are learning that actions have consequences?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Soviets

The future United States of America seemingly envisioned by the majority of the Democratic candidates for the Presidency sounds very much like the Soviet Union of my youth.

CBS coverage

Our President informs the United States that we have eliminated a terrorist leader. So we see on CBS news the picture of this terrorist killing leader over and over. CBS, stop giving attention to these killers. There is no need for a picture of killers or murders especially over and over!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 19
Lowry: No, the Left can't create a new Joe Rogan
OpinionNov. 19
Hanson: Restoring deterrence will prevent endless wars
OpinionNov. 19
Prayer 11-19-24
OpinionNov. 18
Speak Out: Readers tackle property tax relief, city water wo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Reagan: Democracy outvoted the Democrats
OpinionNov. 18
Reagan: Democracy outvoted the Democrats
Prayer 11-18-24
OpinionNov. 18
Prayer 11-18-24
Prayer 11-18-24
OpinionNov. 18
Prayer 11-18-24
Our Opinion: Cape Girardeau holiday traditions continue with lights, music, and community events
OpinionNov. 17
Our Opinion: Cape Girardeau holiday traditions continue with lights, music, and community events
Speak Out: Rising property taxes, food prices worry readers plus discussion of Gaetz nomination
OpinionNov. 17
Speak Out: Rising property taxes, food prices worry readers plus discussion of Gaetz nomination
Parker: What Happened? What's Next?
OpinionNov. 16
Parker: What Happened? What's Next?
Lowry: Trans moralism is killing the Democrats
OpinionNov. 16
Lowry: Trans moralism is killing the Democrats
Prayer 11-16-24
OpinionNov. 16
Prayer 11-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy