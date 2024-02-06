Speak Out 10/29/19

The Soviets

The future United States of America seemingly envisioned by the majority of the Democratic candidates for the Presidency sounds very much like the Soviet Union of my youth.

CBS coverage

Our President informs the United States that we have eliminated a terrorist leader. So we see on CBS news the picture of this terrorist killing leader over and over. CBS, stop giving attention to these killers. There is no need for a picture of killers or murders especially over and over!