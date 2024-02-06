Speak Out 10/28/19

Inquiry comparison

This impeachment inquiry is equivalent to an individual being charged with a felony, appearing in court with an attorney, only to have the judge and prosecuting attorney go into judges' chambers to discuss the case and leaving defendant and defense attorney sitting in the courtroom while occasionally sending the bailiff out to report to the jury how bad things are going for the defendant.

SEMO's job

Southeast Missouri State University wants millions for soccer and football stadium renovations. Sorry, but your job is to train the workforce.

Tax dollars

The recent article entitled "With sales-tax revenue flat, Jackson to look at fee increases for city services" is a good time to remind taxpayers that your tax dollars paid for a $300,000 park bathroom and a $40,000 cemetery gazebo.

Modesty needed

I think the women news reporters on TV need to have dress codes! The outfits that some wear that are low cut are distasteful! Cover up!

Hillary's delusion

Hillary Clinton claims she lost to Trump because of Russia. And now she's claiming that Russia has turned Democratic and independent presidential candidates into Russian agents. You can't make this stuff up!