Speak Out 10/28/19

This impeachment inquiry is equivalent to an individual being charged with a felony, appearing in court with an attorney, only to have the judge and prosecuting attorney go into judges' chambers to discuss the case and leaving defendant and defense attorney sitting in the courtroom while occasionally sending the bailiff out to report to the jury how bad things are going for the defendant.
Southeast Missouri State University wants millions for soccer and football stadium renovations. Sorry, but your job is to train the workforce.
The recent article entitled "With sales-tax revenue flat, Jackson to look at fee increases for city services" is a good time to remind taxpayers that your tax dollars paid for a $300,000 park bathroom and a $40,000 cemetery gazebo.
I think the women news reporters on TV need to have dress codes! The outfits that some wear that are low cut are distasteful! Cover up!
Hillary Clinton claims she lost to Trump because of Russia. And now she's claiming that Russia has turned Democratic and independent presidential candidates into Russian agents. You can't make this stuff up!
How can the City of Cape spend so much money on things and still have a broken clock downtown?
Regarding why not just wait for the election to express support or disapproval for Trump and his minions: In my opinion, elections are for supporting candidates you feel best can lead our nation; impeachment is an outcome of unconstitutional, undemocratic, unethical and/or illegal behaviors. It is essential that Trump be impeached to emphasize that certain behaviors cross the line between disapproval and unacceptability.
Big SHOUT OUT to the local radio stations for finally displaying (on your car info screen) the name of the song and artist of the song being played. LOVE that feature!
With sales-tax revenue flat, Jackson city leaders say it's looking at fee increases for city services. Though I'm not surprised, I find it interesting that the city touts economic growth in the mayor's newspaper column and then pushes this narrative. Here's an idea: Manage the city's checkbook like its your family's. Stop being wasteful.
Democratic Presidential candidate called the Clinton impeachment proceedings in 1988 a lynching. So did Representative Jerry Nadler and four other Democrats. The faux and hypocritical outrage at Trump's use of the word along with the fake news media is to be expected.
