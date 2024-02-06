Speak Out 10-27-21

Broadway camera

I really wish the city would put up cameras on Broadway. It has turned into a nightmare. Cars constantly speeding and running red lights, I almost got hit again today turning onto Perryville Road. No police in sight. If people knew there where cameras they would stop that crap quick.

Biden's policies

The supply I supply chain issues are getting worse by the day. The Biden administration has a new excuse daily. The truth is they have no clue how it all works and or an understanding that they will never be able to fix it. Biden's choice to head the transportation department was a former mayor of a small city in Indiana. He was a failure at running that city. Biden's press secretary announced the problem was caused by people having so much money they are buying more than ever. People are spending more money, but everything costs more because of their policies.