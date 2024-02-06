All sections
OpinionOctober 27, 2021
Speak Out 10-27-21
I really wish the city would put up cameras on Broadway. It has turned into a nightmare. Cars constantly speeding and running red lights, I almost got hit again today turning onto Perryville Road. No police in sight. If people knew there where cameras they would stop that crap quick...

Broadway camera

I really wish the city would put up cameras on Broadway. It has turned into a nightmare. Cars constantly speeding and running red lights, I almost got hit again today turning onto Perryville Road. No police in sight. If people knew there where cameras they would stop that crap quick.

Biden's policies

The supply I supply chain issues are getting worse by the day. The Biden administration has a new excuse daily. The truth is they have no clue how it all works and or an understanding that they will never be able to fix it. Biden's choice to head the transportation department was a former mayor of a small city in Indiana. He was a failure at running that city. Biden's press secretary announced the problem was caused by people having so much money they are buying more than ever. People are spending more money, but everything costs more because of their policies.

My experiences

I went to Walmart, and everything I needed was on store shelves, so I guess the supply chain is broken somewhere else. But wait, I ordered from Amazon, and my package arrived in 4 days. So it's not broken there either. My daughter went to school, and no one talked about "critical race theory." I wore a mask into my doctor's office, and it wasn't tyranny. It's amazing how good life can be when we trust our actual experiences instead of believing extremist politicians and media.

Anti-vaxxers

Most anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers claim that their young age and the fact they're strong as an ox (and twice as smart!) means they won't get COVID. How many times were those their last words?!

Speak Out
