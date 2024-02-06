Speak out 10-27-17

Thank you
A man found my purse in a cart. I had forgotten it. And he brought it in to the service desk. And I would just like to say thank you to him. I thought maybe you could put it in Speak Out, because I have no idea who it was. Thank you very much.
Thanks for sidewalk
For anyone who enjoys walking, the sidewalk extension along Bloomfield Road is complete. It is a beautiful trail with the fall colors to see along the way. I'm so glad they kept many of the trees in doing the street improvements. Thanks City of Cape!
Anthem kneeling
My brother served in a Army field hospital at the height of the Vietnam War. When he and others came back they were spit on. Now when I see people taking a knee, I think of my coming home at the airport.
PC holidays
Maybe I am in the minority, but I dislike the trend of Holiday Parties, Fall Parties, instead of what they really are, which is Christmas parties and Halloween parties. Society is trying to dilute our culture into politically correct names which I find offensive and really just stupid. If it wasn't for Christ being born to a world of sinners there would be no Christmas. So I would suggest to these people that find Merry Christmas offensive, when it comes to Christmas Day, go ahead and pack your lunch and go to work, after all its just another day to you.
People's representatives
One thing citizens of the United States always forget are the first three words written in the Constitution of the United States. "We the People." The rest of the founding document details the limits we placed on a strong central government. It describes how the representatives, elected by the people, are to behave while in office. This means that the people's representatives are beholden to no one but the people in the districts who elected them. In short, they are employees of their respective district. Their sole purpose in life is to advance the will of their employers.
The center
Politically, I think we have graduated from the view that the center is not holding to the fatalistic observation that the center has not held.
President Greitens?
Is Greitens giving up pretending to be working as governor of Missouri and just declared his candidacy for President 2020 already? He seems spends more time traveling to campaign events outside of Missouri than anything else. Iowa, Michigan, the Carolinas. How does he find the time to do the job he was hired to do?
Downtown development
So, two taxpayer-subsidized downtown developments are worth shortchanging the students in the public school system, according to Cape's city manager. Uh, OK.
Tax deduction
Surely not. Did Congressman Jason Smith vote to raise my taxes by voting for a procedure which will end the ability to deduct local and state taxes from my federal income tax bill?
Judge decisions
Attention all you judges. People are getting tired of hearing that all these crimes that are assaulting charges and shootings. Judges are giving them parole or like five years then 30 days and they are out. Because a judge suspended the sentence and changed it later afterwards. Or seven years only means one yea. We as Americans need to make our judges and legal system accountable for putting the criminals back on the streets.
