Speak out 10-27-17

Thank you

A man found my purse in a cart. I had forgotten it. And he brought it in to the service desk. And I would just like to say thank you to him. I thought maybe you could put it in Speak Out, because I have no idea who it was. Thank you very much.

Thanks for sidewalk

For anyone who enjoys walking, the sidewalk extension along Bloomfield Road is complete. It is a beautiful trail with the fall colors to see along the way. I'm so glad they kept many of the trees in doing the street improvements. Thanks City of Cape!

Anthem kneeling

My brother served in a Army field hospital at the height of the Vietnam War. When he and others came back they were spit on. Now when I see people taking a knee, I think of my coming home at the airport.

PC holidays

Maybe I am in the minority, but I dislike the trend of Holiday Parties, Fall Parties, instead of what they really are, which is Christmas parties and Halloween parties. Society is trying to dilute our culture into politically correct names which I find offensive and really just stupid. If it wasn't for Christ being born to a world of sinners there would be no Christmas. So I would suggest to these people that find Merry Christmas offensive, when it comes to Christmas Day, go ahead and pack your lunch and go to work, after all its just another day to you.

People's representatives

One thing citizens of the United States always forget are the first three words written in the Constitution of the United States. "We the People." The rest of the founding document details the limits we placed on a strong central government. It describes how the representatives, elected by the people, are to behave while in office. This means that the people's representatives are beholden to no one but the people in the districts who elected them. In short, they are employees of their respective district. Their sole purpose in life is to advance the will of their employers.