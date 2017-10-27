Speak out 10/27/17

Gravestone statement

If I pass away soon, I want my grave stone to say, "Don't blame me. I didn't vote for him," instead of, "I told you I was sick."

Cape Amazon

Amazon wants to expand their business, they should consider Cape Girardeau. Why, because we are centrally located between St. Louis & Memphis. We have Interstate 55 beside us & an airport that could accompany their needs.

Purpose Built

The purpose of Cape's Purpose Built community project must be to thread the needle in south Cape by reviving it economically without gentrifying it.