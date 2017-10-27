Speak out 10/27/17

Gravestone statement
If I pass away soon, I want my grave stone to say, "Don't blame me. I didn't vote for him," instead of, "I told you I was sick."
Cape Amazon
Amazon wants to expand their business, they should consider Cape Girardeau. Why, because we are centrally located between St. Louis & Memphis. We have Interstate 55 beside us & an airport that could accompany their needs.
Purpose Built
The purpose of Cape's Purpose Built community project must be to thread the needle in south Cape by reviving it economically without gentrifying it.
Kid letter
Am I the only one who gets queasy when Sarah Huckabee Sanders reads a letter from a little kid praising President Trump.
College Algebra
The failed, lengthy rationale from a SEMO math teacher attempting to explain the reason for ditching College Algebra as a course requirement was so rhetorically convoluted it was more difficult to understand than the course itself.
Re all cancer
I am sick and tired of not only businesses but my community -- using my tax dollars -- being suckered into the Susan G Komen "pink it up" mentality. Breast cancer isn't even the most deadly cancer! When am I going to see cervical cancer (January), gallbladder and bile duct (February), colorectal (March and the No. 1 most deadly), kidney (March), testicular (April), etc., given the same attention. We focus on breast cancer nonstop for an entire month. Stop the hypocrisy! Stop recognizing one cancer -- not even the most deadly -- like sheep who simply do what is popular and will get you attention. Recognize them all or recognize none!
