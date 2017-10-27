All sections
OpinionOctober 27, 2017

Speak out 10/27/17

Gravestone statement

If I pass away soon, I want my grave stone to say, "Don't blame me. I didn't vote for him," instead of, "I told you I was sick."

Cape Amazon

Amazon wants to expand their business, they should consider Cape Girardeau. Why, because we are centrally located between St. Louis & Memphis. We have Interstate 55 beside us & an airport that could accompany their needs.

Purpose Built

The purpose of Cape's Purpose Built community project must be to thread the needle in south Cape by reviving it economically without gentrifying it.

Kid letter

Am I the only one who gets queasy when Sarah Huckabee Sanders reads a letter from a little kid praising President Trump.

College Algebra

The failed, lengthy rationale from a SEMO math teacher attempting to explain the reason for ditching College Algebra as a course requirement was so rhetorically convoluted it was more difficult to understand than the course itself.

Re all cancer

I am sick and tired of not only businesses but my community -- using my tax dollars -- being suckered into the Susan G Komen "pink it up" mentality. Breast cancer isn't even the most deadly cancer! When am I going to see cervical cancer (January), gallbladder and bile duct (February), colorectal (March and the No. 1 most deadly), kidney (March), testicular (April), etc., given the same attention. We focus on breast cancer nonstop for an entire month. Stop the hypocrisy! Stop recognizing one cancer -- not even the most deadly -- like sheep who simply do what is popular and will get you attention. Recognize them all or recognize none!

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

