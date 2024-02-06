Speak Out 10/26/20

2020 successes

An A.C.B. confirmation and D.J.T. reelection will make all we have gone through this year worth it.

No decency

I ask of CNN and MSNBC the same question Joseph Welch asked Joseph McCarthy in the early 1950s: Have you no sense of decency at long last?

Country music

A warning to all country music fans out there. Don’t allow the disease that is hip-hop music to infect your genre. Rock fans embraced this style with open arms when Run DMC and Aerosmith collaborated. A little over 30 years later and rock is officially dead.