Speak Out 10/26/20

If you haven’t done so already, take some time this fall to visit Trail of Tears. It’s a beautiful drive. Enjoy God’s creation.
Congratulations to SEMO football on raising $13,000 for police academy scholarships. It’s great to see SEMO coaches training the athletes to not only be good players on the field but also good citizens. Well done.
An A.C.B. confirmation and D.J.T. reelection will make all we have gone through this year worth it.
I ask of CNN and MSNBC the same question Joseph Welch asked Joseph McCarthy in the early 1950s: Have you no sense of decency at long last?
A warning to all country music fans out there. Don’t allow the disease that is hip-hop music to infect your genre. Rock fans embraced this style with open arms when Run DMC and Aerosmith collaborated. A little over 30 years later and rock is officially dead.
