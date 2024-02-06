Speak Out 10/25/19

Band story

I think the person who criticized the Meadow Heights band member in Speak Out needs to lighten up. I read the same story and I, too, have been involved in bands with family members. I think the band member who was criticized was just having fun, comparing the heights of feathers on different band uniforms. That wasn't a snide remark, as the Speak Out person interpreted it. It was an amusing one. Ultimately, the competitions come down to what takes place on the field, not the height of feathers. As for the newspaper reporter, I thought it was great to have a story about the band competition in Jackson. Thank you Missourian for the photos and story.

Pool plan

Cape Girardeau leadership has lost all credibility with this aquatic center nonsense. No rational person would go to the bank, present a plan, ask that someone else's money be used to pay for the plan, promise that others were going to donate, and then change the plan because they didn't really have a plan to start with.

Things that matter

Grade-point average matters more than touchdowns, home runs, and goals. ACT scores matter more than yards, ERAs, and shots on goal. Community service matters more than game day adulation. And no matter how small the coach wants to make your works, always remember that no one remembers the guy or gal who won or lost a game, but they do remember if you're a good person.

Cape priority

Today's DESE report showed the Cape Girardeau School District has a five-year graduation rate of 86%. Maybe building swimming pools shouldn't be the district's priority.

Pool crazy

I say we should build a pool on every block from the Mississippi River to I-55. Lap pools, diving pools, recreational pools, above ground pools, bubble pools, and wading pools. And cost is no concern. You get a pool! And you get a pool! Everyone gets a pool!