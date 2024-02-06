All sections
OpinionOctober 25, 2019

Speak Out 10/25/19

I think the person who criticized the Meadow Heights band member in Speak Out needs to lighten up. I read the same story and I, too, have been involved in bands with family members. I think the band member who was criticized was just having fun, comparing the heights of feathers on different band uniforms. ...

Band story

I think the person who criticized the Meadow Heights band member in Speak Out needs to lighten up. I read the same story and I, too, have been involved in bands with family members. I think the band member who was criticized was just having fun, comparing the heights of feathers on different band uniforms. That wasn't a snide remark, as the Speak Out person interpreted it. It was an amusing one. Ultimately, the competitions come down to what takes place on the field, not the height of feathers. As for the newspaper reporter, I thought it was great to have a story about the band competition in Jackson. Thank you Missourian for the photos and story.

Pool plan

Cape Girardeau leadership has lost all credibility with this aquatic center nonsense. No rational person would go to the bank, present a plan, ask that someone else's money be used to pay for the plan, promise that others were going to donate, and then change the plan because they didn't really have a plan to start with.

Things that matter

Grade-point average matters more than touchdowns, home runs, and goals. ACT scores matter more than yards, ERAs, and shots on goal. Community service matters more than game day adulation. And no matter how small the coach wants to make your works, always remember that no one remembers the guy or gal who won or lost a game, but they do remember if you're a good person.

Cape priority

Today's DESE report showed the Cape Girardeau School District has a five-year graduation rate of 86%. Maybe building swimming pools shouldn't be the district's priority.

Pool crazy

I say we should build a pool on every block from the Mississippi River to I-55. Lap pools, diving pools, recreational pools, above ground pools, bubble pools, and wading pools. And cost is no concern. You get a pool! And you get a pool! Everyone gets a pool!

Learns from coach

Recently, there has been a lot of Speak Out comments directed toward high school coaches. I personally appreciate the coaches who influenced my life and those who do the same for my child. There are positive and negative influencers. We can still learn from coaches and teachers who don't have our best interests at heart. That teacher who puts in the bare minimum effort should not be emulated. That coach who fails to recognize competing priorities should not be emulated.

Water war

County water vs well water. Just read where Scott County Water District it trying to say well water is unsafe, just to try to get customers to hook up to county water (and pay for their decision of the project). Shame on the water district tactics. Facts be known that the Scott County District water will have so many chemicals in which would be harmful to plants you water with it. (It's well water with lots of chemicals.) Just think what it does to humans. More government misleading and trying to control.

Trudeau's trouble

Canadian PM Trudeau barely survived re-election and garnered just 33% of the vote. Pundits seem at a loss for words to explain why. Here's why: He's a tone-deaf liberal who promotes pie-in-the-sky environmental policies at the expense of economic common sense while also being anti-Trump. That's reality. Let that sink in, Democrats.

Witch hunt?

Russia! Nope. Mueller report! Nope. Mueller testimony! Nope. Ukraine! Nope.

Impeachment lesson

Here's a civics lesson for those who missed one in high school. Congress brings impeachment. It's not Republicans or Democrats, even though they might be a majority, don't impeach. It's still Congress. That's the way the Constitution is written. Also, ANY elected or appointed official can be impeached. So the bottom line for those who refuse subpoenas is to impeach them! It may be impractical, but it is a put-up-or-shut-up move and ties up government. We've shut down the government for less.

