Speak Out 10-24-22

License plates for UTVs

Why are license plates not required on all these side by side UTVs in the State of Missouri? Just this past Sunday a group of 77 UTVs came by my home. The state is losing a tremendous amount of revenue by not requiring them to be licensed. Some of these things are as large as a pickup truck and will run pretty fast. They should be treated the same as any other type of non-farm implement, license required.

Juvenile office

Why are there so many shootings in Cape Girardeau? I will tell you why. A city with a population of 40,100 has no juvenile system. A child has to commit a felony before the police can do anything. It is not the police's fault; it is the goverment's fault. I would like to know why our juvenile holding office was moved to Charleston, Missouri. When a child does something wrong, they have to go there, and the police don't want to take them because they think it would be worse. We need our juvenile office back in Cape Girardeau so the kids can get some help. That's what I think.