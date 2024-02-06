Speak Out 10-24-22

Why are license plates not required on all these side by side UTVs in the State of Missouri? Just this past Sunday a group of 77 UTVs came by my home. The state is losing a tremendous amount of revenue by not requiring them to be licensed. Some of these things are as large as a pickup truck and will run pretty fast. They should be treated the same as any other type of non-farm implement, license required.
Why are there so many shootings in Cape Girardeau? I will tell you why. A city with a population of 40,100 has no juvenile system. A child has to commit a felony before the police can do anything. It is not the police's fault; it is the goverment's fault. I would like to know why our juvenile holding office was moved to Charleston, Missouri. When a child does something wrong, they have to go there, and the police don't want to take them because they think it would be worse. We need our juvenile office back in Cape Girardeau so the kids can get some help. That's what I think.
Everything — and I mean everything — President Biden has done so far has hurt the American citizens. He declared war on Big Oil his first day in office and then went begging for Saudi Arabia to increase production so we could buy cheaper gas. They said "no," and now they are decreasing production as demand around the world is slowing down, which is the best for their country, but Biden doesn't understand they are putting their country first. That's what a good leader does, just as President Trump did. There is no question that the worldwide pandemic hurt our economy, but everything was set in place for a boom. But when Biden declared war on oil companies, inflation started creeping up. The world's economy runs on oil, and we should be leading the way in oil production. But Biden doesn't care about our citizens. He only cares keeping his power.
I am so glad that someone spoke out about tipping. Why do I have to guess if I'm supposed to tip and how much? People who cut hair and people who work at a fast-food window are both doing a service for me, but we only tip one of those people. That doesn't make sense. Either everyone gets a tip or no one does. I don't know what someone's base wage is. I tip 25 or 30% when I know tipping is expected, but I would prefer to be charged the amount the worker expects and no tipping.
