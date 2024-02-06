Speak out 10/24/19

I want to thank the firetruck driver who parked right in front of my house where my grandsons are. He even let him on the truck, took the time to tell him about the stuff on the truck -- all its uses and more. But the best, he even put the hat on, even though he had his own fire hat on. He talked about this for hours. Just want to say thank you, young man. God bless you and all the service men in Cape Girardeau and all over.
Do you want to go back to the good ole days of the Obama administration? I do not! The economy is soaring now. We need four more years of Trump. Actually eight more would be better.
Will all the elementary schools in Cape be getting a new swimming pool on their property since Jefferson is getting one? It seems Jefferson School has become the only school in Cape getting any attention or publicity.
Pink up for breast cancer in October. We'll probably pink up again in February. But not a single mention of September being prostate cancer month and the color of light blue. Did anybody even care?
Suppose you bought a car with no engine or transmission. You can get funds for both parts but decide to leave it useless, sitting in the driveway. That's the logic those who are against completing the remaining sections of Veterans Memorial Drive are using. We've spent millions to build two portions of the road, which basically goes nowhere. Yet, some say to completing the road makes no sense. Failure to waste the millions already spent makes no sense. Hopefully, the state grant will be approved so this project can move forward.
It's sad that their hatred for Trump has turned Democrats into a pro-war Party. And they demonstrate why they don't have any ideology other than opposing Trump.
The number of complaints from people on the sign that says Scott City/Kelso exit on I-55 is unreal. Then to have people travel to Commerce to find Scott City. Surprised MoDOT didn't call it a Benton or Sikeston exit, too. Attention, MoDOT: It is a Kelso exit!
In regard to the guest commentary that adult maturity begins at 18, and that our society recognizes this threshold in many ways: voting, exit from juvenile justice, eligibility for armed service, let me make two counter points. The age for drinking is 21. Should that age be lowered? Why shouldn't tobacco products and vaping be the same? One could easily argue they are more dangerous than drinking, which can be done responsibly. There is no such thing as a responsible use of cigarettes. Second, let me suggest that the rental car industry, which has all sorts of financial reasons to get this question right (not too old, not too young), has perhaps identified the best age threshold for maturity nowadays. They don't rent to anyone under 24.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.