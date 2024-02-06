Speak out 10/24/19

Fire dept. thanks

I want to thank the firetruck driver who parked right in front of my house where my grandsons are. He even let him on the truck, took the time to tell him about the stuff on the truck -- all its uses and more. But the best, he even put the hat on, even though he had his own fire hat on. He talked about this for hours. Just want to say thank you, young man. God bless you and all the service men in Cape Girardeau and all over.

4 more years

Do you want to go back to the good ole days of the Obama administration? I do not! The economy is soaring now. We need four more years of Trump. Actually eight more would be better.

Jefferson favoritism

Will all the elementary schools in Cape be getting a new swimming pool on their property since Jefferson is getting one? It seems Jefferson School has become the only school in Cape getting any attention or publicity.

Cancer color

Pink up for breast cancer in October. We'll probably pink up again in February. But not a single mention of September being prostate cancer month and the color of light blue. Did anybody even care?