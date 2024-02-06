Speak Out 10/23/20

Virus politics

The Democrats blame President Trump for the surge in Covid-19. They are the ones who ignored the warnings before the first case was detected in this country. President Trump listened to the scientists and shut down the country. He made sure the states got everything they needed to keep our health care system from going bankrupt and save lives. The Obama-Biden administration didn't keep the national inventory of emergency medical supplies at a safe level. I know nine people who have contracted the virus. They all wore masks, practiced social distancing, used sanitizers, washed their hands often. Some wore gloves. Eight survived -- they were in their 60's and 70's. One passed away; he was in his late 40's and he had many health problems. Commonsense tells us there is not a full proof way of stopping this virus. We should take all precautions that each of us feel safe, but stop politicizing this horrible virus and start praying to God to end the virus.

Save the deer

Save the deer! The people have spoken and voted, overriding the city council. Do we need another referendum? You are more in danger from stray bullets in Cape than from a harmless deer. Some people need to get a designated driver to avoid a deer collision. The deer are a beautiful part of the Cape landscape. It is one of the reasons many enjoy living here. Save the deer! Spend any extra funds on law enforcement and run the riff raff people out of Cape. No need to build a wall to keep the deer out either. They migrate out of city limits all the time by themselves.

COVID restrictions

People are tired of the Covid-19 restrictions, I am tired of the Covid-19 restrictions. People were tired of the Civil War, WWI and WWII. However, pretending a war does not exist does not make that war disappear. Ignoring the proven tools we currently have of masks and social distancing does not make the virus disappear. We are at war and we need to accept the facts and not be seduced by wishful thinking, by pretending.