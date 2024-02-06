Speak Out 10/21/20

Justice nomination

President Trump's nomination could very well be one of the biggest highlights of this presidency. Judge Barrett was tremendous in the confirmation hearings. Articulate, poised and brilliant are three words that come to mind. Well done to President Trump and Judge Barrett.

Biden on guns

All you voters out there who own firearms should consider this before going to the polls to vote. Joe Biden has said he wants to ban any firearm that holds more than five rounds of ammo. That would take Marshal Matt Dillon's revolver away from him, and we all know Marshal Dillon was a good guy.

The bubbles

The NHL and NBA stayed in their protective bubbles to avoid COVID-19 and it worked. Being a true believer of Trump is also like being in a bubble with one drawback, it's one of the best ways to contract COVID-19. No masks and attending superspreader events achieves the exact opposite results of the sports bubbles.

Indoctrination

Our public education system in this country is failing our children. So many of our young adults can't do simple tasks such as read a ruler, count change, do simple math without a calculator, or even sign their name -- they print it. Our colleges have become an industry. Students are required to take too many courses that don't have anything to do with their degree. Many professors are more interested in influencing the students' political views. I'm a parent of a student that is a junior at SEMO who is in their early 30s and has young teenagers that attend high school. They witness the political influence on a daily basis. If we as parents and grandparents keep quiet, things will get worse, our children will lose their independence and will believe anything they're told.