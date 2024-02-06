Speak Out 10/21/20

President Trump's nomination could very well be one of the biggest highlights of this presidency. Judge Barrett was tremendous in the confirmation hearings. Articulate, poised and brilliant are three words that come to mind. Well done to President Trump and Judge Barrett.
All you voters out there who own firearms should consider this before going to the polls to vote. Joe Biden has said he wants to ban any firearm that holds more than five rounds of ammo. That would take Marshal Matt Dillon's revolver away from him, and we all know Marshal Dillon was a good guy.
The NHL and NBA stayed in their protective bubbles to avoid COVID-19 and it worked. Being a true believer of Trump is also like being in a bubble with one drawback, it's one of the best ways to contract COVID-19. No masks and attending superspreader events achieves the exact opposite results of the sports bubbles.
Our public education system in this country is failing our children. So many of our young adults can't do simple tasks such as read a ruler, count change, do simple math without a calculator, or even sign their name -- they print it. Our colleges have become an industry. Students are required to take too many courses that don't have anything to do with their degree. Many professors are more interested in influencing the students' political views. I'm a parent of a student that is a junior at SEMO who is in their early 30s and has young teenagers that attend high school. They witness the political influence on a daily basis. If we as parents and grandparents keep quiet, things will get worse, our children will lose their independence and will believe anything they're told.
I am trying to figure out why the news media spent months on the report that President Trump tried to get a quid-pro-quo with the president of Ukraine (which was false) but said nothing about Joe Biden getting Ukraine prosecuting attorney who was investigating the Burisma oil company fired by telling Ukraine government if they did not fire him (he was investigating the co. that hunter Biden was working for) they would not get the billion dollars from the U.S. government (quid-pro quid), but there was no coverage about that. Gee, you think the press might be a little biased?
Amy Coney Barrett was selected because of her belief system and only for that. Pretending otherwise is just a farce. Conservatives want to inflict their religious beliefs on the 70-ish percent of the rest of us. That is not freedom of religion or even freedom from religion. It is just religious persecution on a national scale.
I wanted to say how much I support Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies decision to ban QAnon. QAnon is a dangerous and false conspiracy cult that leads to a dangerous disconnect from reality that could lead to acts of terror as the Department of Homeland Security and FBI have warned about. And I am glad that social media is now being closed off from misinformation, instead of pushing it.
Joe Biden is a perfect example of what is wrong with our political system, he has made himself and his family very rich. Just like the Clintons he puts he and his family first before what is best for the country. These two families are like a organized crime family. They have sold our country out. Some Republicans have done the same. This is the reason we need term limits.
Why did the Cardinals trade away Randy Arozarena? He's fantastic! It's a big loss for the Cards and a huge bonus for the Rays.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.