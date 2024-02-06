Speak Out 10/21/19

Be the adult

Some misguided adults think they’re challenging youth by cursing at them or by bullying them with their position. That’s a lazy way to coach, teach or parent. You can challenge and develop youth by setting a good example, providing opportunities for growth, and by being a positive influence in their lives.

Emergency declaration

It is time for the Senate and Congress to get their acts together and remove the National Emergency Declaration for the southern border. It is ridiculous that Trump is allowed to spend money from FEMA and the U.S. military to fund his wall for his reelection campaign. More U.S. citizens and soldiers will die while he plays his political games.